Tata Group's Wordle-themed dedication on International Day of Women and Girls in Science

Tata Group shared a Wordle-themed graphic on International Day of Women and Girls in Science. (Photo: Tata Companies/Instagram)

Tata Group posted a Wordle graphic on Instagram on Women in Science Day honouring women scientists, researchers and doctors across the world. The International Day of Women and Girls in Science is observed by the United Nations on February 11 each year. The purpose is to promote the participation of women in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) disciplines.

“We stan all women and girls in science who are inspiring many more along the way! (sic),” the business conglomerate wrote with the image.

The graphic shows a grid from the popular word game Wordle. Each box shows several items related to science and medicine such as a stethoscope, pills, microscope and syringes. The last word, which is the final guess in the game, reveals the word of the day which in this case were all icons of women. The graphics showed women in doctor’s coats and working on laptops.

The graphic’s tagline says: “Not a Wordle, Just women in STEM smashing glass ceilings”.

This year is the seventh time The International Day of Women and Girls in Science is being celebrated.

The theme for International Day of Women and Girls in Science this year is ‘Equity, Diversity and Inclusion: Water Unites Us’. The UN reported that people around the world do not have much access to water. They will be educating governments about the rising demand, poor management and water conservation to acquire sustainable development. The 7th International Day of Women in Science will be held virtually amid the pandemic.