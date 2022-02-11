English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Associate Partners:

    • Kotak Mutual Fund
    • Pharmeasy
    • Indiabulls
    • State Bank of India
    • CoinSwitch Kuber

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Technology Partner

    Dell Technologies

    Associate Partners

    Kotak Mutual Fund
    Pharmeasy
    Indiabulls
    State Bank of India
    CoinSwitch Kuber
    you are here: HomeNewsTrends

    Tata Group's Wordle-themed dedication on International Day of Women and Girls in Science

    This year is the seventh time The International Day of Women and Girls in Science is being celebrated.

    Moneycontrol News
    February 11, 2022 / 06:59 PM IST
    Tata Group shared a Wordle-themed graphic on International Day of Women and Girls in Science. (Photo: Tata Companies/Instagram)

    Tata Group shared a Wordle-themed graphic on International Day of Women and Girls in Science. (Photo: Tata Companies/Instagram)


    Tata Group posted a Wordle graphic on Instagram on Women in Science Day honouring women scientists, researchers and doctors across the world. The International Day of Women and Girls in Science is observed by the United Nations on February 11 each year. The purpose is to promote the participation of women in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) disciplines.

    “We stan all women and girls in science who are inspiring many more along the way! (sic),” the business conglomerate wrote with the image.

    The graphic shows a grid from the popular word game Wordle. Each box shows several items related to science and medicine such as a stethoscope, pills, microscope and syringes. The last word, which is the final guess in the game, reveals the word of the day which in this case were all icons of women. The graphics showed women in doctor’s coats and working on laptops.

    The graphic’s tagline says: “Not a Wordle, Just women in STEM smashing glass ceilings”.

    Close

    Related stories

    This year is the seventh time The International Day of Women and Girls in Science is being celebrated.

    The theme for International Day of Women and Girls in Science this year is ‘Equity, Diversity and Inclusion: Water Unites Us’. The UN reported that people around the world do not have much access to water. They will be educating governments about the rising demand, poor management and water conservation to acquire sustainable development. The 7th International Day of Women in Science will be held virtually amid the pandemic.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #International Day of Women in Science #Tata Group #Wordle
    first published: Feb 11, 2022 06:59 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.