English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Investen - India's biggest Investors Online Conference. 12 Webinars at Early bird offer of just Rs.50/- per webinar exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
    you are here: HomeNewsTrends

    Tata Group invokes Shakespeare to tell how Vistara, Tanishq got their names

    For Tanishq, Tata Group chose a combination of two words – Tan (body) and Nishq (a gold ornament).

    Moneycontrol News
    March 23, 2022 / 03:35 PM IST
    Vistara’s name is derived from a Sanskrit word ‘Vistaar’ that means a ‘limitless expanse’.

    Vistara’s name is derived from a Sanskrit word ‘Vistaar’ that means a ‘limitless expanse’.


    William Shakespeare’s famous words ‘What’s in a name’ has found a spot in a Tata Group Instagram post where the conglomerate shared interesting trivia behind naming a few of their major brands.

    “At some point you have probably wondered why some of the brands you use everyday are called what they are. To know the stories behind some of our brand names, just swipe ahead,” the company captioned the post.







    View this post on Instagram


    A post shared by Tata Group (@tatacompanies)

    The first slide takes us through the christening of Vistara airlines. Vistara’s name is derived from a Sanskrit word ‘Vistaar’ that means a ‘limitless expanse’.

    “The name conjures images of a window-seat view of endless blue skies,” reads a line in the photo under a graphic of a Vistara airplane.

    Close

    Related stories

    The second slide is about Ama stays and trails, Tata’s offering for homestay experiences. The name ‘Ama’ is derived from a Sanskrit word too which means ‘at home’. The word is stylized as ‘amã’.

    For jewellery brand Tanishq, Tata Group chose a combination of two words – Tan (body) and Nishq (a gold ornament). “Its name rings of craftsmanship, exclusive design and quality,” the photo read.

    The last name disclosed was Croma, Tata’s electronics store, that was named on a flight. But it wasn’t the first choice. “Solar, Sun, Super, Prime and Circle,” were the first choices, a graphic shows, but Croma was the one that stuck.

    Crome means “purity of colour, the brightest hue one can be” the company wrote adding the small ‘matra’ on top of ‘a’ gave it an Indian touch.

    Tata Group keeps sharing regular updates and trivia about the business giant on its social media handles.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Tanishq #Tata Group #Vistara
    first published: Mar 23, 2022 03:27 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.