English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Super25 3.0- India’s Largest Online Stock Traders Conference brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro & Espresso
    you are here: HomeNewsTrends

    Tata chairman N Chandrasekaran buys duplex for Rs 98 crore in Mumbai’s Peddar Road: Report

    Tata Group Chairman N Chandrasekaran has purchased a duplex in Mumbai’s posh Peddar Road area for Rs 98 crore.

    Moneycontrol News
    May 07, 2022 / 06:06 PM IST
    N Chandrasekaran has reportedly purchased a luxury duplex worth Rs 98 crore.

    N Chandrasekaran has reportedly purchased a luxury duplex worth Rs 98 crore.

    Tata Group Chairman N Chandrasekaran has purchased a duplex in Mumbai’s posh Peddar Road area for Rs 98 crore. According to a Times of India report, Chandrasekaran and his family had been renting the duplex apartment for the last five years.

    The apartment is located in a luxury high-rise called 33 South in Mumbai’s Peddar Road. As per the report, it has a carpet area of around 6,000 square feet and is spread over the 11th and 12th floors of the 28-storey skyscraper

    The apartment, where the Tata Sons chairman and his family had been staying on lease for the last five years, was recently registered in the name of Chandrasekaran, his wife Lalitha and son, Pranav. It was reportedly sold to them by Jivesh Developers Pvt Ltd, a company controlled by builder Samir Bhojwani.

    “The Chandras were already residing here for some years on a monthly lease rental of Rs 20 lakh. Chandrasekaran moved into 33 South Condominium after he took over as chairman of Tata Sons on February 21, 2017,” sources familiar with the deal told TOI.

    N Chandrasekaran reportedly decided to buy the duplex in a 98-crore deal after Tata Sons, in February, reappointed him as chairman for another five years. He joined the Board of Tata Sons in October 2016 and was appointed Chairman in January 2017.

    Close

    Related stories

    On February 11 this year, the board of Tata Sons unanimously decided to extend his tenure for another five years. The TOI report further placed Chandrasekaran among the highest-paid corporate bosses of India, stating that he received an annul compensation of Rs 91 crore in 2021.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #mumbai #N Chandrasekaran #Peddar Road #Tata Sons
    first published: May 7, 2022 06:02 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.