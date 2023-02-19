 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Taraka Ratna, Telugu actor and politician, dies at 39. PM Modi, Chiranjeevi pay tributes

Curated by : Moneycontrol News
Feb 19, 2023 / 02:08 PM IST

Taraka Ratna had been in hospital since suffering a heart attack during a political rally in Chittoor, Andhra Pradesh, last month.

Taraka Ratna is remembered for roles in films like ‘Okato Number Kurraadu’, ‘Yuva Rathna’ and ‘Amaravathi’. (Image credit: @SreenuVaitla/Twitter)

Nandamuri Taraka Ratna, Telugu actor and politician, died aged 39 on February 18, after a heart attack that kept him in hospital for weeks.

Ratna was the grandson of NT Rama Rao, veteran actor and the former chief minister of Andhra Pradesh. He was also related to Telugu Desam Party chief N. Chandrababu Naidu.

RRR actor NT Rama Rao jr is his cousin.

Ratna is remembered for roles in films like Okato Number Kurraadu, Yuva Rathna and Amaravathi. 