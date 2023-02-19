Taraka Ratna, Telugu actor and politician, dies at 39. PM Modi, Chiranjeevi pay tributes

Taraka Ratna is remembered for roles in films like ‘Okato Number Kurraadu’, ‘Yuva Rathna’ and ‘Amaravathi’. (Image credit: @SreenuVaitla/Twitter)

Nandamuri Taraka Ratna, Telugu actor and politician, died aged 39 on February 18, after a heart attack that kept him in hospital for weeks.

Ratna was the grandson of NT Rama Rao, veteran actor and the former chief minister of Andhra Pradesh. He was also related to Telugu Desam Party chief N. Chandrababu Naidu.

RRR actor NT Rama Rao jr is his cousin.

Ratna is remembered for roles in films like Okato Number Kurraadu, Yuva Rathna and Amaravathi.

Later on, he took a political direction, joining the Telugu Desam Party.

Last month, while he was participating in TDP's state-wide march, he had a heart attack.

Ratna was immediately taken to a hospital in Chittoor and later moved to Bengaluru, where he breathed his last.

Politicians and cinema personalities paid tributes to him on social media.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi remembered Ratna's impressive contributions to cinema.

"Pained by the untimely demise of Shri Nandamuri Taraka Ratna Garu," he tweeted. "He made a mark for himself in the world of films and entertainment. My thoughts are with his family and admirers in this sad hour. Om Shanti."



Actor Chaitanya Akkineni tweeted: "Deeply saddened on the passing away of Tarakaratna garu. My sincere condolences to his family and friends in this grief hour."



Superstar Chiranjeevi remembered Ratna as a "talented and affectionate young man".

"Deeply saddened to learn of the tragic premature demise," he tweeted. "Heartfelt condolences to all the family members and fans! May his soul rest in peace."



Pushpa actor Allu Arjun said he was heartbroken after Ratna's death.

"Gone to soon," he wrote. "My deepest condolences to his family, friends and fans. May he rest in peace."



Producer and actor Mahesh Babu tweeted: "Shocked and deeply saddened by the untimely demise of Taraka Ratna. Gone way too soon brother... My thoughts and prayers are with the family and loved ones during this time of grief."