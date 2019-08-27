Tampering with scientifically drawn flood lines caused Kolhapur flood: RTI

Several states of India were inundated this month after receiving heavy, incessant rainfall for days. One such state was Maharashtra, its districts Kolhapur and Sangli seeing widespread death and destruction after being submerged for days.

As per a statement released by the Divisional Commissioner's office in Pune, the death toll stood at 54, while another 4,74,226 were rescued from 584 villages. That apart, colossal loss of property, land, and cattle was also reported across districts in Maharashtra.

After rescue efforts concluded and the haves came forward to help out the have-nots with generous donations made through the chief minister’s relief fund, questions over what could have triggered the floods became the cause celebre.

A Right to Information (RTI) query then revealed that the root cause had to do with tampering of scientifically drawn flood lines. The red and blue line demarcations made on the Panchganga River in Kolhapur’s Development Plan were tweaked after being pressured by the builder. This was done with the help of the Confederation of Real Estate Developers’ Associations of India (CREDAI0), who had, in turn, got a nod from the chief minister’s office (CMO). As a result, 1,250 acres of flood-line area, where nothing should be constructed, was turned into a concrete jungle, reported Money Life.

In 2015, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) had directed the water conservation department to prepare a report on flood-prone areas after RTI activist Sarang Yadwadkar had complained about encroachments on the banks of the Mula-Mutha rivers in Pune. The green body had additionally ordered the local, grassroots government units to not give approval for any construction within 50-meter radius of such flood lines.

The water conservation department followed orders and drew up a neat chart with details of flood lines along the six main rivers. The report was submitted to IIT Bombay in 2018 and they approved it. Blue and red flood lines were drawn up on map based on areas that were flooded 25 years ago and the areas reporting the worst floods in the past 100 years.

Much to the dismay of the builders and real estate developers, this demarcation meant that 1,250 acres of land became no-development zones. Moreover, several existing structures and upcoming projects which were approved in the past were now in a jeopardy. So, the CREDAI, Kolhapur then wrote a letter Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on October 9, 2018, questioning the map replete with red and blue flood lines submitted by the water conservation department.

It claimed that the new flood-lines would confuse and scare people as large portions of residential zones now fall in the no-development zone. On these grounds, they urged the state to rescind to the earlier, existing flood lines, that were reportedly not drawn up scientifically.

The CMO took cognizance of this and told that construction approvals will once again be given as per the flood lines marked in the 2005 development plan and not the 2018 one. Had this order not come from the chief minister, maybe such colossal damages could have been averted.

