Tamil Nadu man finds dead lizard in a packet of fried pakoras bought from local shop

In a bizzare incident, a Tamil Nadu man found a dead lizard inside a packet of fried pakodas. The picture shared by the man who bought the snacks packet from a shop in Palayamkottai town of Tamil Nadu’s Tirunelveli is being widely circulated on social media.

The man had lodged a complaint through WhatsApp with the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) who directed Tirunelveli officials to look into the matter.

Speaking to The Indian Express, the FSSAI official named Sasi Deepa said, “We received a WhatsApp complaint followed by instructions from the district office as well. The incident happened on October 23 but we received the complaint on the evening of October 25. The complainant claimed that when he opened the packet, he found a dead lizard inside it. The packet was never handed over to us, we just received a photo. Based on that, we inspected the shop.”

The officials who visited the shop said to have found many violations, including the sweets and savouries not being properly kept in closed containers and some were even expired. They took samples of some of the snack items and sent them to the laboratory for testing and destroyed the rest.

Meanwhile, the show owner claims that the person had implanted the lizard in the packet and demanded a ransom of Rs 20 lakh to stop him from taking the issue to the media.

According to the report, Tirunelveli city Commissioner of Police N K Senthamaraikannan who received the shop owner's petition said, “The petitioner claimed that the allegation is wrong. They said they are being threatened and some political parties have created this problem by implanting the lizard inside the packet. The food and safety officials have taken cognizance of the incident. We have asked for a status report from them as they too cannot categorically say whether it was implanted or it was truly found in the packet due to the carelessness of the workers. Further action will be taken based on the report.”