    Tamil Nadu man collected Rs 6 lakh in Rs 10 coins to buy a car. Here's why

    Moneycontrol News
    June 19, 2022 / 07:06 PM IST
    Vetrivel spent a month collecting Rs 10 coins amounting to Rs 6 lakh. (Representative image credit: @Manu1432_jaan/Twitter)

    A man from Tamil Nadu spent a month collecting Rs 6 lakh in Rs 10 coins to buy a car. Surprised? So were the employees of the car dealership where he turned up.

    Vetrivel, a resident of Arur, said that his mother, who runs a shop, had come across several instances when customers refused to accept Rs 10 coins. As a result, Vetrivel ended up with a large heap of those coins at home.

    Sharing another incident, the man added that he also saw children in the area playing with Rs 10 coins as if they were worthless. That's why he decided to create awareness by buying a car with only Rs 10 coins.

    “My mother runs a shop and since people don't want to accept the Rs 10 coins, they have been piling up at home. No one is ready to accept the coins. Even in banks, officials are reluctant to use them. They claim they don't have the numbers to count the coins," Vetrivel told India Today.

    "When RBI has not said that the coins are worthless, why aren’t banks accepting them? Even if we complain, no action is taken."

    Close

    To spread awareness about this problem, Vetrivel spent nearly a month collecting Rs 10 coins worth Rs 6 lakh to buy the car. Initially, the car dealership in Dharmapuri was hesitant to go ahead with the transaction, but considering Vetrivel’s determination, they agreed to go ahead with the deal.

    Then, together with his relatives, Vetrivel carried sacks of Rs 10 coins into the dealership, got them all counted and after that the keys of the new vehicle were handed over to him.
