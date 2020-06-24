App
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Jun 24, 2020 07:23 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Tamil Nadu government wants to expand use of Siddha for COVID-19 treatment

Upholding how centuries of wisdom has shaped Siddha, Tamil Nadu Development Minister K Pandiarajan has argued that adopting the “unscientific” treatment method would not put the lives of patients at risk.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representational image (Needpix.com)
In Tamil Nadu, which is among the states worst-hit by the COVID-19 outbreak coronavirus , the state government has said the Siddha treatment has proved to e effective in treatment of patients with mild symptoms.

According to a report by NDTV , the ancient Tamil Siddha treatment method was used on 25 patients in Chennai initially. After reporting their successful recovery, the Tamil Nadu government decided to introduce the treatment method to Ambedkar College, which is located at Vyasarpadi — a coronavirus hotspot.

Track this blog for latest updates on the coronavirus crisis

Close

Tamil Nadu Development Minister K Pandiarajan has advocated its use and said the treatment method won't put the lives of patients at risk.

related news

He said: "There is a 100 percent success rate. We are not endangering lives. Siddha is a trump card for us. We are blending Siddha, Yoga, and Ayurveda. There is no empirical verification but there is enough history. Even the Prime Minister has recommended this as a mark of raising the immunity among the people and we are giving the concoction door to door and people like it. People have faith."

He clarified that Siddha should not be used for last-mile treatment when ventilator or oxygen support becomes necessary. However, such severe cases requiring intensive care constitute less than three percent of the total coronavirus cases in the country.

A senior health department official has informed only those mild coronavirus cases who are willing to take Siddha are being treated using the ancient method.

Meanwhile, allopathic doctors have thrown caution citing the lack of documented studies and trials proving the efficacy of the Siddha treatment or its possible side effects. Notably, this ancient treatment method involves the use of heavy metals and is known to result in kidney complications in several cases.

To follow our full coverage on coronavirus, click here

First Published on Jun 24, 2020 07:06 pm

tags #coronavirus #coronavirus treatment #Tamil Nadu government #traditional medicine

