Tamil Nadu couple arrested for stealing farmer's truck carrying tomatoes worth Rs 2 lakh in Bengaluru

Tomato prices have seen a record-high rise in the past month. The prices are not expected to go down till mid-August. Amid that, an incident has come to light in which miscreants stole a farmer’s vehicle carrying tomatoes worth over Rs 2 lakh. The incident happened in Bengaluru.

As per a report in PTI, a couple from Vellore, Tamil Nadu, faked an accident to extort money from the farmer. According to the police, the couple was part of a gang of highway robbers, that intercepted Mallesh, a farmer from Hiriyur in Chitradurga district, at Chikkajala on July 8. They later demanded money claiming that the farmer’s truck had bumped into their car.

The farmer was transporting the tomatoes in his Mahindra Bolero jeep to Kolar. When he refused to pay them, the miscreants assaulted him, pushed him out of the truck and drove away with the vehicle loaded with 2.5 tonnes of tomatoes.

Based on the complaint lodged by the farmer, the RMC Yard police tracked the movement of the vehicle and zeroed in on the gang.

The couple – Bhaskar, 28 and Sindhuja, 26, were arrested on Saturday while three others are still absconding.

Meanwhile, tomato prices have shot up to over Rs 100 per kg in some markets across the country.

(With inputs from PTI)