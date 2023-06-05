Bus driver hugs bus, kisses steering wheel on retirement day. Watch

The Tamil Nadu bus driver hugging the bus and kissing the steering wheel. (Photo credit: Screengrab from video tweeted by twitter.com/@skrohilla).

Retirements can be an emotional day for any employee in any industry and it was no different for a driver working for the Tamil Nadu state transport, who on his final day of service hugged the bus and kissed the steering wheel.

In a video released on Twitter recently, the driver can be seen kissing the wheel and bowing down in front of the bus before hugging the bus. The man can be heard saying in the video that being a bus driver in the state played a role in helping him get married, as well.



An emotional goodbye on retirement.

The video generated several responses, many of whom praised the driver for his service and his love for the job.

"Obviously it's an Emotional Touchy moment.. This is your lifetime achievement.. your life will be going to change from tomorrow that feeling is very killing," one user wrote.

"There are people like him who love their job and their work. God bless you, sir, and may God keep you happy. Now, you hopefully receive enough pension that allows you to spend the remaining life with your family and enjoy your retirement. All the best, sir! We are inspired by you," another user wrote.

