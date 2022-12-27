Tamil actor Santhanam holds tiger's tail in viral video, slammed

Santhanam posted the video with a tiger on Christmas. (Image credit: Screengrab from video tweeted by @iamsanthanam)

Tamil actor Santhanam is getting slammed on social media after he shared a video of himself petting a tiger and pulling its tail during his travel, likely outside India.

“Idharku per than puli valai pidikratha (this is what it called catching a tiger by its tail),” he wrote on Twitter and Instagram, sharing the video on Christmas. “#tigerlove” and “#traveldiaries” were the hashtags accompanying the video.

The actor is seen sitting by a pool and petting the tiger which is lounging next to him.

“You can pick up the tail,” a woman can be heard telling him. Santhanam promptly picks up the tiger’s tail. After putting the tail down, he enqures if the animal is sleeping.

Another person, who cannot be seen in the video, then pokes the tiger on its head with a stick. The tiger lifts its head, startling the actor.

The 23-second clip has over 60,000 views on Instagram and over 1.45 lakh views on Twitter where he has over two million followers.

Santhanam, 42, instantly received backlash for posting the video, with many social media users urging him to delete the clip. Several people pointed out that the tiger could be sedated.

“Dude, this is not happening. You have tons of followers. Don’t do this and don’t post it please,” Rohit Varma tweeted.

“Please don’t encourage such places of animal cruelty. Be responsible while travelling,” another user, Bharath Kumar, said on Twitter.

“Horrible. You are encouraging cruelty towards animals and normalising abuse. Setting a bad example to your fans,” Suparna Sankaran, a singer and animal lover, tweeted.