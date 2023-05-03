Tamil actor-director Manobala dies at 69, Rajinikanth pays tribute

Actor-director Manobala passed away at the age of 69 (Image credit: @manobalam/Twitter)

Popular Tamil actor and director Manobala died today in Chennai. He was 69. Manobala suffered from liver problems and had undergone angio treatment earlier this year, according to a report in The Hindu.

Since being discharged from the hospital, he had been receiving medical care at his home in Saligramam, Chennai, where he today breathed his last.

Manobala started his career in the Tamil film industry as a director in the 1970s. Over the course of his career, he worked with top stars like Vijayakanth, Sathyaraj and Rajinikanth, who offered his condolences to Manobala’s family in a tweet this afternoon.

“I am deeply saddened by the passing away of my dear friend Manobala, a famous director and actor. My condolences to his family. May his soul rest in peace,” tweeted Rajinikanth after news of Manobala’s death broke on Wednesday morning.

“Heartfelt condolences to the family. May his soul rest in peace,” film producer Dr Dhananjayan said in a tweet.



Shocking & it's unbelievable such a sweet person & a good friend #Manobala sir passed away. Heartfelt condolences to the family. May his soul rest in peace

— Dr. Dhananjayan BOFTA (@Dhananjayang) May 3, 2023



"I am so heartbroken, just this morning I called and enquired to where he was to go and visit him. Shocked beyond belief," wrote actor Radhikaa, a close friend of Manobala's.



I am so heartbroken, just this morning I called and enquired to where he was to go and visit him. Shocked beyond belief. Shared so much with him professionally and on a personal level we both learnt, laughed , fought , ate together and had long conversations about many things, he…

— Radikaa Sarathkumar (@realradikaa) May 3, 2023

Fans and other colleagues of the filmmaker also took to social media to express their shock.

It was a bit later on in his career that Manobala made a name for himself as a comedian and supporting actor – working in over 300 films over the course of five decades.

He also produced a couple of films like Sathuranga Vettai and Pambu Sattai. Manobala is survived by his wife and son.