Taliban warn United States of 'serious consequences' if August 31 withdrawal deadline extended

This development comes after President Joe Biden claimed that there are discussions within the administration about extending the deadline for the US withdrawal from Afghanistan past August 31.

Moneycontrol News
August 23, 2021 / 04:00 PM IST
Joe Biden. Source: AP

The Taliban has warned the United States that if their troops remain in Afghanistan past August 31, there will be “serious consequences”, reported Live Hindustan.

The development comes after US President Joe Biden claimed that there are discussions within the administration about extending the deadline for the US withdrawal from Afghanistan past August 31. The US is in an attempt to facilitate evacuation missions from the Kabul airport, which, since the Taliban's takeover of Afghanistan, has been thronged by Afghans desperate to leave their homeland.

Meanwhile, United Kingdom's president Boris Johnson had said that he will use an emergency meeting of G7 world leaders on August 24 to ask US president Joe Biden to keep American forces in Afghanistan beyond this time in order to allow evacuation flights to continue.

James Heappey, minister for the armed forces, said Britain was pushing for the deadline to be pushed beyond Aug. 31 after it identified thousands of people, including Afghan citizens, that it wants to help evacuate, reported Reuters.

But the Taliban would need to give its approval, meaning British forces could not count on an extension, he said.

A week after seizing the control of Kabul, the Taliban on August 22 said that it will be soon announcing the formation of a new government in Afghanistan as the countries continue to evacuate their citizens from the war-torn in an attempt to secure their people.

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said that talks on the formation of a new government with Afghan political leaders are underway and that a new government will be announced in the near future.
Tags: #Afghanistan #Joe Biden #Taliban #UK #United States
