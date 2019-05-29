App
Last Updated : May 29, 2019 02:31 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Taliban co-founder Abdul Ghani Baradar is the new face of peace talks

Baradar is looking at thawing the tense situation by facilitating peace talks to bring the protracted US-led war to a close.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representational image of the Taliban (Image: Flickr)
Representational image of the Taliban (Image: Flickr)
For the first time in all these years, Abdul Ghani Baradar, the co-founder of the Taliban, spoke in public about the importance of a peace deal. Baradar and a handful of Afghan politicians met in Moscow on Tuesday aiming to hold a dialogue that would end the long-drawn war in the land-locked, arid country.

Baradar, who is also the head of the Taliban’s political office, is looking at thawing the tense situation by facilitating peace talks to bring the protracted US-led war to a close. Not to forget, these efforts come in the face of continued deadly attacks perpetrated by the terror group across the country.

Referring to the Taliban as the Islamic Emirate, he said they are committed to peace, but that could be ensured only with the removal of obstacles and ending Afghanistan’s occupation, reported The Washington Post.

The extremist group has repeatedly sought full withdrawal of US forces from their land before any peace deal can be embarked on. Notably, the United States has 14,000 troopers still deployed in the country.

The meeting in Russia saw the attendance of the country’s Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov. That apart, many Afghan power brokers, including several rivals of President Ashraf Ghani, were present. No members of the Afghan government was a part of the round table since the Taliban consider them American “puppets”.

Baradar was believed to be instrumental in regrouping the insurgents after the United States had invaded Afghanistan in 2001 to overthrow their regime. He was released from jail last year on the insistence of the US government because their negotiator thought Baradar could give a positive turn to the peace talks.

The 14-member Taliban delegation will hold talks through Thursday. They are discussing peace with former Afghan president Hamid Karzai, members of Afghanistan's High Peace Council, Hanif Atmar – the country’s former national security adviser – and other top factional leaders.

 
First Published on May 29, 2019 02:31 pm

tags #Afghanistan #Taliban

