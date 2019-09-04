App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Sep 04, 2019 10:46 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Artist's creative way of highlighting pothole menace in Bengaluru goes viral

Nanjundaswamy reportedly filmed the entire scene with a smartphone without additional lighting.

Carlsen Martin
Representational Image
Representational Image

Just days before an Indian spacecraft is due to land on the lunar surface, another moonwalk video has caught the nation's attention .

An artist based in Bengaluru has found a unique way to highlight the plight of people of Bengaluru, who have to deal with life-threatening potholes on a regular basis. Baadal Nanjundaswamy has created a video and uploaded it on social media platforms, which is gathering a lot of attention over the Internet.

In the footage shot, an astronaut carefully treads on a ground covered in craters and dust, making it appear like the surface of the moon. However, as the camera pans back, the video reveals a pothole and dirt-covered road.

Nanjundaswamy reportedly filmed the entire scene with a smartphone without additional lighting. The video has already crossed a million views in just a day. Netizens across India have also been showing their support for the video. Nanjundaswamy recently took to Twitter to show his appreciation for the support from the community and Bengaluru Mayor Gangambike Mallikarjun's quick response to the situation.

This isn't the first time Baadal has used art to convey the pathetic state of affairs of the streets in what is known as India's  Silicon Valley.
Bengaluru isn't the only city in the country feeling the brunt of the pothole menace. Mumbai, India's financial hub has also had its fair share of pothole problems.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Sep 4, 2019 10:44 am

tags #India

most popular

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.