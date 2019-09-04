Artist's creative way of highlighting pothole menace in Bengaluru goes viral

Nanjundaswamy reportedly filmed the entire scene with a smartphone without additional lighting.
Just days before an Indian spacecraft is due to land on the lunar surface, another moonwalk video has caught the nation's attention .
An artist based in Bengaluru has found a unique way to highlight the plight of people of Bengaluru, who have to deal with life-threatening potholes on a regular basis. Baadal Nanjundaswamy has created a video and uploaded it on social media platforms, which is gathering a lot of attention over the Internet.In the footage shot, an astronaut carefully treads on a ground covered in craters and dust, making it appear like the surface of the moon. However, as the camera pans back, the video reveals a pothole and dirt-covered road.
Nanjundaswamy reportedly filmed the entire scene with a smartphone without additional lighting. The video has already crossed a million views in just a day. Netizens across India have also been showing their support for the video. Nanjundaswamy recently took to Twitter to show his appreciation for the support from the community and Bengaluru Mayor Gangambike Mallikarjun's quick response to the situation.
Thank you people for such a overwhelming response and support!
This isn't the first time Baadal has used art to convey the pathetic state of affairs of the streets in what is known as India's Silicon Valley.
Bengaluru isn't the only city in the country feeling the brunt of the pothole menace. Mumbai, India's financial hub has also had its fair share of pothole problems.
