Artist's creative way of highlighting pothole menace in Bengaluru goes viral

Just days before an Indian spacecraft is due to land on the lunar surface, another moonwalk video has caught the nation's attention .

An artist based in Bengaluru has found a unique way to highlight the plight of people of Bengaluru, who have to deal with life-threatening potholes on a regular basis. Baadal Nanjundaswamy has created a video and uploaded it on social media platforms, which is gathering a lot of attention over the Internet.



Thank you people for such a overwhelming response and support!

Work in progress.. Quick and prompt response from @BBMP. Thank you very much @BBMPCOMM@BBMP_MAYOR and Mr. Prabhakar, CE RR Nagar who is overlooking on ground currently. pic.twitter.com/7jGnlZIA2l Close September 3, 2019