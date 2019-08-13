App
Last Updated : Aug 13, 2019 02:10 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Take down Pak-operated Twitter accounts that are triggering turmoil in Kashmir: Centre

On August 11, a “malicious” tweet was shared from the Twitter verified handle of Pakistani journalist Wajahat Saeed Khan

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representational Image

The Home Ministry has urged Twitter to take down eight accounts that are allegedly being run by people residing outside Jammu and Kashmir, who are trying to flare up the situation there.

The Centre has received intel reports that claim these accounts are being operated on the behest of neighbouring Pakistan, reported NDTV.

In a letter written to Twitter, Home Secretary Rajiv Gauba said the eight accounts mentioned have been spreading rumours and fake news to disrupt the law and order situation in the Valley.

Speaking to the media, a senior police officer said the eight handles had been spreading misinformation. It can reportedly be deciphered from the language being used that the accounts are being operated by either Pakistan’s ISI or its armed forces.

Swayam Prakash Pani, Inspector General - Kashmir, said: “These Twitter handles are not from (Kashmir) valley. The information being shared is wrong and we have asked Twitter authorities to take action as per the law and also requested citizens not to believe in such malicious content.”

Jammu and Kashmir Police and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel have been actively warning social media users not to indulge the rumour mongers. According to them, fake news has been circulating on social media, talking about violence and unrest in Jammu and Kashmir, ever since the Centre imposed a lockdown. On August 5, the Centre abrogated Article 370, which had granted Jammu and Kashmir special status. It also divided it into two union territories. A curfew-like situation has prevailed in the Valley since, with extra deployment of forces.

On August 11, a “malicious” tweet was shared from the Twitter verified handle of Pakistani journalist Wajahat Saeed Khan, which spread fake news on a rift between the CRPF and J&K Police.

However, the official twitter handle of CRPF junked the tweet, dubbing it “baseless and untrue” while J&K police stated they have written to Twitter seeking further details of the user.

 

First Published on Aug 13, 2019 02:10 pm

tags #Article 370 #Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel #fake news #Jammu and Kashmir (J&K)

