‘Take a seat’: Cashier tricks bank robber into waiting until police arrives

A bank robbery in Florida was thwarted by a quick-thinking cashier (Representational image)

A quick-thinking cashier foiled a bank robbery by tricking the robber into a taking a seat until cops arrived to arrest him. The bizarre incident was reported from Florida.

According to an affidavit located by Miami New Times, on the morning of July 7, James Timothy Kelly entered PNC Bank in Hollywood, Florida, with a mesh bag and a note demanding money. “Give me the money,” the note read.

Kelly handed the note to a cashier who pretended not to see it. Instead the cashier gave him a withdrawal slip. “In fear, the victim bank teller pretended not to see the note and handed a bank withdrawal slip to Kelly. Kelly then stated, 'I am not here for that. I am here to rob you,'” the FBI alleged in the affidavit.

At this point, the cashier pretended she was having computer troubles and asked the robber to take a seat. Kelly dutifully obliged in a decision that soon led to his arrest.

The affidavit said that the cashier “pretended she was having computer issues and asked Kelly to take a seat.” It is not clear whether she did this so she could call the cops or to bide for time – but as Kelly waited, police were called to the bank.

Cops entered PNC Bank through a back entrance and arrested Kelly while he was sitting in the lobby. He was taken to the FBI’s Miami office, where he confessed to attempted robbery.

The would-be robber now faces 20 years in jail for his foiled heist attempt.