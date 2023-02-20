 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Taj Mahotsav 2023: List of artistes to perform at 9-day festival near Taj Mahal

Moneycontrol News
Feb 20, 2023 / 10:59 AM IST

Taj Mahotsav 2023: The first edition of the festival kicked off in 1992 and this year will be the 32nd edition.

Taj Mahotsav: One of the objectives of Taj Mahotsav is to encourage artistes and artisans. (Image credit: @Utsav_Tourism/Twitter)

Taj Mahotsav is a 9-day long festival celebrated from 20 February - 1 March at Shilpgram near the Eastern gate of the Taj Mahal in Agra.

The festival focuses on showcasing the rich arts, crafts, cultures, cuisine, dance and music of the country. It is organised by Taj Mahotsav Committee presented by Commissioner, Agra Division.

The first edition of Taj Mahotsav kicked off in 1992 and this year will be the 32nd edition of the festival. A large number of Indian and foreign tourists visit Agra to attend this festival, the Taj Mahotsav Committee stated in its website.

One of the objectives of Taj Mahotsav is to encourage artistes and artisans. Here's the list of artistes scheduled to perform at the festival: