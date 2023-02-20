English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Webinar: Watch ‘‘Options Trading Tricks & Techniques : Insights on Options Trading’’ with Mr. Nitin Murarka
    you are here: HomeNewsTrends

    Taj Mahotsav 2023: List of artistes to perform at 9-day festival near Taj Mahal

    Taj Mahotsav 2023: The first edition of the festival kicked off in 1992 and this year will be the 32nd edition.

    Moneycontrol News
    February 20, 2023 / 10:59 AM IST
    Taj Mahotsav: One of the objectives of Taj Mahotsav is to encourage artistes and artisans. (Image credit: @Utsav_Tourism/Twitter)

    Taj Mahotsav: One of the objectives of Taj Mahotsav is to encourage artistes and artisans. (Image credit: @Utsav_Tourism/Twitter)

    Taj Mahotsav is a 9-day long festival celebrated from 20 February - 1 March at Shilpgram near the Eastern gate of the Taj Mahal in Agra.

    The festival focuses on showcasing the rich arts, crafts, cultures, cuisine, dance and music of the country. It is organised by Taj Mahotsav Committee presented by Commissioner, Agra Division.

    The first edition of Taj Mahotsav kicked off in 1992 and this year will be the 32nd edition of the festival. A large number of Indian and foreign tourists visit Agra to attend this festival, the Taj Mahotsav Committee stated in its website.

    One of the objectives of Taj Mahotsav is to encourage artistes and artisans. Here's the list of artistes scheduled to perform at the festival:

    February 20 - Amit Mishra
    February 21 - Indian Ocean
    February 22 - Sachet Tandon-Parampara
    February 23 - Warsi Brothers Hyderabad
    February 24 - Sadho Band
    February 25 - Pawandeep-Arunita kinjal
    February 26 - Fashion Show
    February 27 - Maithli Thakur
    February - Khete Khan
    March - Harshdeep Kaur

    Related stories

    Apart from artistes, about 400 legendary artisans from different parts of the country get an opportunity to display their exquisite works of art at the Taj Mahotsav. To name a few among them are the wood/stone carvings from Tamil Nadu, bamboo/cane work from North East India, paper mache work from South India and Kashmir, the marble and zardozi work from Agra, wood carving from Saharanpur, brass wares from Moradabad, hand made carpets from Bhadohi, pottery from Khurja, chikan work from Lucknow, silk and zari work from Banaras, shawls and carpets from Kashmir/Gujarat and hand printing from Farrukhabad and Kantha stitch from West Bengal and others.

    Tickets for Taj Mahotsav are available at www.tajmahotsav.org.


     

    Checkout Budget Highlights 2023 Checkout Budget Highlights 2023
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Agra #Taj Mahal #Taj Mahotsav
    first published: Feb 20, 2023 10:54 am