Taj Mahotsav 2023: List of artistes to perform at 9-day festival near Taj Mahal

Taj Mahotsav: One of the objectives of Taj Mahotsav is to encourage artistes and artisans. (Image credit: @Utsav_Tourism/Twitter)

Taj Mahotsav is a 9-day long festival celebrated from 20 February - 1 March at Shilpgram near the Eastern gate of the Taj Mahal in Agra.

The festival focuses on showcasing the rich arts, crafts, cultures, cuisine, dance and music of the country. It is organised by Taj Mahotsav Committee presented by Commissioner, Agra Division.

The first edition of Taj Mahotsav kicked off in 1992 and this year will be the 32nd edition of the festival. A large number of Indian and foreign tourists visit Agra to attend this festival, the Taj Mahotsav Committee stated in its website.

One of the objectives of Taj Mahotsav is to encourage artistes and artisans. Here's the list of artistes scheduled to perform at the festival:

February 20 - Amit Mishra

February 21 - Indian Ocean

February 22 - Sachet Tandon-Parampara

February 23 - Warsi Brothers Hyderabad

February 24 - Sadho Band

February 25 - Pawandeep-Arunita kinjal

February 26 - Fashion Show

February 27 - Maithli Thakur

February - Khete Khan

March - Harshdeep Kaur

Apart from artistes, about 400 legendary artisans from different parts of the country get an opportunity to display their exquisite works of art at the Taj Mahotsav. To name a few among them are the wood/stone carvings from Tamil Nadu, bamboo/cane work from North East India, paper mache work from South India and Kashmir, the marble and zardozi work from Agra, wood carving from Saharanpur, brass wares from Moradabad, hand made carpets from Bhadohi, pottery from Khurja, chikan work from Lucknow, silk and zari work from Banaras, shawls and carpets from Kashmir/Gujarat and hand printing from Farrukhabad and Kantha stitch from West Bengal and others.

Tickets for Taj Mahotsav are available at www.tajmahotsav.org.