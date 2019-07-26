App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Jul 26, 2019 03:00 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Taj Mahal infested: Insects leave dirty green stains on the monument’s marble

The number of Goeldichironomus have reportedly increased manifold as the stagnated and polluted waters of river Yamuna are conducive for the species to thrive.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Taj Mahal (Image: Wikimedia)
Taj Mahal (Image: Wikimedia)

Yamuna river contamination has done more damage than just adding to the filth. As the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) states rightly, the river has practically turned into a breeding ground for insects and bacteria.

Now, these insects have infested the picturesque Taj Mahal, leaving black and green marks on its pristine white marble walls, The Times of India has reported.

The blotches on the walls are in fact the excreta deposited by Goeldichironomus, a particular species of insects that has been breeding in the dirty waters of river Yamuna. ASI experts say these stains can ultimately ruin the intricate designs and floral motifs embossed on the mosaics of the mausoleum.

Close

The grand marble monument was built in 1653 under the aegis of Mughal emperor Shahjahan for his wife Mumtaz. The historical wonder located in Uttar Pradesh’s Agra is now under threat from the tiny mosquito-like insects that are staining its hallowed corridors.

related news

The number of Goeldichironomus have reportedly increased manifold as the stagnated and polluted waters of river Yamuna are conducive for the species to thrive. These insects primarily feast on algae and phosphorus, which are in abundance in the Yamuna, thanks to the unregulated dumping of municipal waste into its waters.

An ASI official stated that this has now become a perpetual problem since the bacteria generated by the muck floating in the river provides the insects with a healthy breeding ground.

The official added that the stains can permanently damage the historical structure even though the green discolouration can be wiped off with water.

Environmental experts believe this phenomenon is indicative of a larger warning of environmental degradation taking place all around the UNESCO World Heritage Site.

They added that the change in colour cannot be attributed just to the insects, as Agra reportedly has a very high level of atmospheric black carbon present in its air.
First Published on Jul 26, 2019 03:00 pm

tags #Agra #Archaelogical Survey of India #Taj Mahal #Yamuna river

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.