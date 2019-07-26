Taj Mahal infested: Insects leave dirty green stains on the monument’s marble

Yamuna river contamination has done more damage than just adding to the filth. As the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) states rightly, the river has practically turned into a breeding ground for insects and bacteria.

Now, these insects have infested the picturesque Taj Mahal, leaving black and green marks on its pristine white marble walls, The Times of India has reported.

The blotches on the walls are in fact the excreta deposited by Goeldichironomus, a particular species of insects that has been breeding in the dirty waters of river Yamuna. ASI experts say these stains can ultimately ruin the intricate designs and floral motifs embossed on the mosaics of the mausoleum.

The grand marble monument was built in 1653 under the aegis of Mughal emperor Shahjahan for his wife Mumtaz. The historical wonder located in Uttar Pradesh’s Agra is now under threat from the tiny mosquito-like insects that are staining its hallowed corridors.

The number of Goeldichironomus have reportedly increased manifold as the stagnated and polluted waters of river Yamuna are conducive for the species to thrive. These insects primarily feast on algae and phosphorus, which are in abundance in the Yamuna, thanks to the unregulated dumping of municipal waste into its waters.

An ASI official stated that this has now become a perpetual problem since the bacteria generated by the muck floating in the river provides the insects with a healthy breeding ground.

The official added that the stains can permanently damage the historical structure even though the green discolouration can be wiped off with water.

Environmental experts believe this phenomenon is indicative of a larger warning of environmental degradation taking place all around the UNESCO World Heritage Site.

They added that the change in colour cannot be attributed just to the insects, as Agra reportedly has a very high level of atmospheric black carbon present in its air.