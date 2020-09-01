Taiwan girl, 3, survives wild skyride after getting caught in giant kite tail

A three-year-old girl entangled in the tail of a giant kite survived a terrifying ride after being swept more than 100 feet (30 metres) into the air during a kite festival in Hsinchu, Taiwan, video footage posted on social media on August 31 showed.

Horrified spectators screamed as the girl was catapulted high above them, where she was spun helplessly at the end of the kite’s long orange streamer as it soared and swooped in the high wind, reported news agency Reuters.

It took some 30 seconds before the girl’s nightmare ended and she was pulled back to the ground by members of the crowd as the kite was brought back under control.

Identifying the girl solely by the surname Lin, local news reports said she amazingly only suffered minor cuts.

The distress caused by the near disaster incident drew an apology from the mayor of Hsinchu, Lin Chih-chien who announced the suspension of festivities that usually draws tens of thousands of visitors.

“The city government expresses its deepest apologies to the public and to the individuals involved, and we will review the reasons to avoid this type of accident from ever happening again, conducting a thorough review and holding people to account,” he wrote, reported The New York Times.

A Hsinchu city government official told media that a sudden gust of wind at the site, which is known for its strong winds, caused the kite’s tail to wrap around the child’s waist.

Video of the incident was shared by festival-goers on social media and quickly racked up millions of views.

With inputs from Reuters