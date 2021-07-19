This company will pay $100,000 for 4 months work as Director of Taco: Check details here

The part time position and will require work up to 20 hours per week with approximately 10 percent of the time spent in travelling taco locations across the US. [Image: Wikimedia Commons]

American food company McCormick and Company is looking to hire a Director of Taco relations, a first of its kind in the food industry.

The applicant must be above 21 years of age and the position is open to all experience levels. A previous taco job is not a prerequisite to submit, “just a deep love of tacos,” according to the company.

Other requirements include excellent storytelling skills, ability to work remotely and attend virtual meetings among others.

The applicant should be a US resident with a valid driver’s license. The company will pay $25,000 per month for a total of $100,000 from September to December 2021.

The part-time position and will require work up to 20 hours per week with approximately 10 percent of the time spent in travelling taco locations across the US.

The responsibilities would include keeping tabs on taco trends, trolling TikTok, partaking in virtual calls to learn more about unique taco offerings from taco chefs across the country.

Share these findings with the McCormick team, Taste test and consult on taco recipes, developing content including videos, share out-of-the-box taco recipes, etc.

To apply for the position, the applicant must submit a creative video of not more than two minutes in length showcasing their personality and passion for tacos and why they should be the first-ever Director of Taco Relations.