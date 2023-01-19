Taco Bell customer falls ‘violently ill’ after eating food laced with rat poison

A Taco Bell customer fell sick after eating food laced with rat poison (Image: Reuters)

Authorities in Colorado are investigating how a Taco Bell customer ended up with food that was laced with rat poison and made him “violently ill.”

According to The New York Post, the unnamed customer became ill after eating burritos from Taco Bell on Sunday evening.

Deputy John Bartmann with the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office told CBS News Colorado that the man had fought with staff at Taco Bell’s Aurora outlet on Sunday afternoon, shortly before he fell ill.

This was confirmed by restaurant manager Lary Swift, who said that the man was upset about the restaurant’s drink station not working and wanted free food as compensation. Swift added that the customer was a regular who had had run-ins with the staff in the past as well.

In one instance, he had thrown a taco at an employee. On Sunday afternoon, he again argued with staff and was given a free burrito.

The man became ill at around 7 pm after eating the Taco Bell food and had to be transported to a nearby hospital. “That hospital said they had a patient who has possibly consumed rat poison in his food from the same restaurant,” Deputy John Bartmann said.

“Right now what we're looking at is if the rat poison was actually put into his food at the restaurant. We don't know if it was at this point in time,” he added.

Police has opened an investigation and classified the case as “criminal attempt homicide.”

The Taco Bell outlet was closed down after authorities found rat poison in the customer’s burritos.