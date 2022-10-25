T20 World Cup 2022: Swiggy releases discount code to celebrate Virat Kohli’s spectacular knock

Virat Kohli's spectacular knock of 82 runs engineered India's win over Pakistan.

Virat Kohli’s knock of 82 runs (not out) off 53 balls in the first match of the 2022 T20 World Cup led India to victory against arch rivals Pakistan. Kohli’s brilliant innings made him the talk of the town and brought much joy to cricket fans everywhere in India.

While several brands celebrated with posts dedicated to Virat Kohli, food delivery app Swiggy came up with a discount code in his honour.

Swiggy released a discount coupon called "KINGKOHLI82" to celebrate Kohli’s knock of 82 runs. Applying the coupon code would give customers a flat discount of Rs 82 on their Swiggy order.

Twitter users and cricket fans were amused by Swiggy’s discount code. One person tweeted a screenshot of the code and called it “superb moment marketing.”

In the comments section of the post, however, several Swiggy customers complained about the code not working.

Swiggy clarified that the discount was only applicable to the first 40,000 customers.

Meanwhile, posts lauding Kohli flooded social media after India’s win over Pakistan in the T20 World Cup. Kohli's magical 82-run knock engineered India's four-wicket win Pakistan in their blockbuster T20 World Cup face-off at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, packed with 90,000 boisterous fans, on Sunday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded Virat Kohli for his "spectacular" innings. "The India team bags a well fought victory! Congratulations for an outstanding performance today. A special mention to @imVkohli for a spectacular innings in which he demonstrated remarkable tenacity. Best wishes for the games ahead," the prime minister tweeted.

(With inputs from PTI)