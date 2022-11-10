As India and England play T20 semi-final, Zomato has a question for Rishi Sunak

India and England are playing a crucial game today that will determine who reaches the T20 World Cup final to face Pakistan.

India has set a target of 169 for their opponents, and fans are eagerly watching the decisive game.

At this juncture, the internet community has a question for Rishi Sunak, Britain's newly-appointed prime minister, the first of Indian origin.

"hello sir @RishiSunak, english tea or masala chai today?" Zomato tweeted, seeking to know his allegiance.

"India vs England in semifinals .. tough situation for the British PM Rishi Sunak," another comment read.

One Twitter user said the match would be first "litmus test" for Rishi Sunak.

Another guessed he must be in a conundrum.

The UK prime minister himself has not said anything about the game. His latest tweet is about hosting NATO chief Jens stoltenberg and discussing support for war-ravaged Ukraine.

Sunak's appointment as UK PM in October was rejoiced by the South Asian community.

He takes charge of the UK amid an economic crisis.

Sunak has promised tough measures to address economic difficulties in the UK, and is considering slashing welfare benefits and state pension.

But with growing inflation, some have expressed disappointment that he is not considering increasing benefits instead.

Sunak has also drawn scrutiny for his personal wealth. He and his wife Akshata Murty are reported to have a fortune bigger than even King Charles.