Symphony “Thinkers of Tomorrow”: South India edition

Symphony Ltd. has collaborated with the News18 Network to recognize and reward forward-thinking MSMEs who are setting high standards for sustainable business processes. This pan-India initiative, aptly titled, "Thinkers of Tomorrow," felicitated MSMEs in the southern region who are working to foster a culture of invention (sustainability), inclusion, and employee care. The ceremony began with a welcome address by Shyam Sundar Rao, Zonal Sales Head, Symphony Ltd. Setting the context for the program, Shyam established the link between better employee conditions and profitability by sharing anecdotes relevant to the cause. Commenting on the potential of this sunrise sector, Shyam strongly believes, "MSME’s of today are MNC’s of tomorrow".

Vikrantt Mohan, National President, All India Automobile Workshop Association, in his special address highlighted the Indian automobile industry’s fast-growing dominance in research and supply chain, which is helping corporations optimise costs. He spoke about how the government's schemes and incentives are aimed at boosting growth in the MSME sector. This aid is crucial, as he explained that MSMEs are responsible for employment generation, enhancing entrepreneurial spirit, skill development, and technology upgradation. However, he said, "MSMEs will need to adopt innovative technology and adapt to changing market dynamics to stay competitive and succeed in the long run".

The talk was followed by an insightful panel discussion on "Indian MSMEs Navigating a New World Order and Building a New India", comprising K. E. Raghunathan, National Chairman, Association of Indian Entrepreneurs, and Former National President of the All India Manufacturers Organisation; K. Saraswathi, Secretary-General, The Madras Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI); Raghavan N., President, Lucas Indian Service Limited, a fully owned subsidiary of Lucas TVS; and Rajesh Mishra, President, Sales, Symphony Ltd. Talking about the preparedness of MSMEs to face the new world order, Raghavan spoke with reference to South India, and he attributed the success of these small-scale businesses to the foundations of a strong industrial culture, ancillaries with rich experience of 30-40 years, diverse educational institutions, and the sincerity and focus of the manpower in delivering outcomes. On the flip side, he also regretted the significant loss of talent to the software industry. Saraswathi spoke about the need for newer models of credit schemes to tackle the capital challenges of this industry. Rajesh stressed the need for accelerated digital adoption by giving an example of how Symphony has been expanding its boundaries over the years; management and automation have been the keys to operating on this expansive scale. Drawing an interesting analogy, Raghunathan explained the classification of micro, medium, and small industries. He said, "Micro enterprises are like self-driven two-wheeler drivers; small-scale industries are like four-wheelers and SUVs; medium-scale industries are like trucks and buses, unfortunately, we classify them all in one basket and then put them all in one lane".

Uday Narang, Founder & Chairman, Omega Seiki Mobility Pvt. Ltd., shared in his keynote address an optimistic view of the Indian market and how it is poised to become the 3rd largest economy in the world. Uday spoke about the role of MSMEs and the inclusivity of women in the workforce as being important drivers in India realising its dream of becoming a $5 trillion economy. To achieve this ambitious goal, he said, " We have to train, recruit, and retain employees from diverse backgrounds and create an inclusive workplace environment that provides equal opportunity for all employees, this not only helps MSMEs but also a broader talent pool helps foster creativity, innovation, and better decision making".

The event concluded with the award ceremony. Acquaint yourself with the achievers. AUTOMOBILES AND OEM CATEGORY | BHARAT BALANCING WEIGHTSS AND CO & IMATE ENGINEERING PVT. LTD FASHION AND ACCESSORIES CATEGORY| NEEMAN'S AGRICULTURE AND FARMING CATEGORY | SEA6 ENERGY PVT. LTD. FMCG CATEGORY | ECO FEMME RESTAURANTS AND CLOUD KITCHENS CATEGORY | GAJAMUKHA FOODS PVT LTD (EDIBLE PRO) HEALTH AND WELLNESS CATEGORY | MEENAKSHI MISSION HOSPITAL & RESEARCH CENTRE LOGISTICS CATEGORY | SIMPLYFI SOFTECH INDIA PVT. LTD. RETAIL AND E-COMMERCE CATEGORY | ARIRO PRIVATE LIMITED SPECIAL CATEGORY WINNERS |RAPIDUE TECHNOLOGIES PRIVATE LIMITED, GOYAL MARBLE & GRANITE, RELIANCE DIAMOND TOOLS, MBM INDIA PVT. LTD. MOST PROMISING MSME IN SOUTH ZONE | ARIRO PRIVATE LIMITED