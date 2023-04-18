Symphony presents “Thinkers of Tomorrow”: Kolkata edition

Symphony has collaborated with the News18 network to present "Thinkers of Tomorrow", an exclusive platform that rewards MSMEs, who are walking the talk of sustainability, inclusion, and employee care. Mr. Dipankar Datta, Business Head & VP, Symphony Ltd., flagged off the Kolkata event with an inaugural address. Dipankar shared how the climatic conditions of extreme heat have led to a potential loss of 167.2-billion-man hours between 2017-2021. This colossal loss has lowered India’s GDP by nearly 5.4%. Heat waves are disrupting productivity and lowering profit margins, causing attrition, absenteeism, and longer breaks among employees. In light of such adverse scenarios, Symphony has taken it upon itself to build awareness around sustainability measures, so that MSMEs imbibe them into their DNA.

Mr. Sandeep Kumar, MD, Tata Steel Downstream Products Ltd., in his keynote address, highlighted that West Bengal ranks almost as high as UP in terms of the number of MSMEs, which is nearly 89 lakhs, with 90% of industrial output coming from them. He stressed that the importance of MSMEs in West Bengal cannot be underrated as they employ close to a crore people. Despite sluggish growth and declining output, which is a phenomenon across the globe, he pointed out, "Increasing focus on sustainability and environmental protection is going to create opportunities in renewable energy, waste management, green products, and the like. It is up to the MSMEs to capitalise on these emerging opportunities."

The keynote was followed by a panel discussion on “Indian MSMEs - Navigating the New World Order, Building a New India”. Panelists for the discussion comprised Supriyo Sinha, ED Business Transformation, Peerless Group, Sanjay Jain, MD, TT Ltd, Hitangshu Kumar Guha, President, Federation of Association of Cottage & Small Industries of India, and Anuj Arora, CMO, Symphony Ltd.

Sandeep acknowledged the government's efforts in bailing out flailing MSMEs during the pandemic, and he called out schemes such as the Emergency Guarantee Scheme that helped the cause. Tackling the credit gap and financial challenges, Supriyo explained how the NBFCs and banks deployed the strategy of co-lending to provide credit to MSMEs. He added, "NBFCs come in with a very wide reach, Banks come in with a much lower cost of capital, and if you combine these two, it doesn't solve the problem fully, but I think it is a significant step". The other means to tackle capital requirements were indirect financing and leveraging digital tools for logistics management. Anuj Arora spoke about the importance of adopting ESG practices into day-to day business. He drew the example of one of the winners from the north, a boutique hotel that is taking adequate measures to avoid plastic. Such moves are appealing to the youth and are no longer a deterrent to prospective customers. Hence, he feels companies should not be wary of ESG and consider such conscious choices in adapting to sustainable ways of functioning. Tackling the issue of women falling off the workforce post-COVID-19, Mr. Guha spoke about self-help groups that are being formed by women across the state of West Bengal, motivated by government schemes that are involving women from different economic strata.

The discussion was followed by the award ceremony, where multifaceted winners were announced. Appended is the list of all achievers: AUTOMOBILES AND OEM CATEGORY | PRAESUS TECHNOLOGIES PVT.LTD. FASHION AND ACCESSORIES CATEGORY| ODE BY OINDRILA & ARKA AGRICULTURE AND FARMING CATEGORY | ORGANIC AGRO INDIA FMCG CATEGORY | GREENE ORIGINS HOTEL CHAINS CATEGORY | TIEEDI PERMACULTURE FOUNDATION RESTAURANTS AND CLOUD KITCHENS CATEGORY | SKYKITCHEN FOOD TECH PVT. LTD. LOGISTICS CATEGORY | EZTRUCK LOGOSTICS PVT LTD RETAIL AND E-COMMERCE CATEGORY | THANGCHING HERBALS ENTERPRISES EDUCATION AND TRAINING | ASCENSIVE EDUCARE LIMITED SPECIAL CATEGORY WINNERS | AMUST WATER PRODUCTS PVT LTD MOST PROMISING MSME IN EAST ZONE | GREENE ORIGINS & THANGCHING HERBALS ENTERPRISES Moneycontrol Journalists were not involved in the creation of the article.