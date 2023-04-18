 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsTrends

Symphony presents “Thinkers of Tomorrow”: Kolkata edition

Apr 18, 2023 / 04:03 PM IST

An initiative by Symphony Ltd. and the News18 network rewards organizations for the adoption of best practices in sustainability.

Panel Discussion

Symphony has collaborated with the News18 network to present "Thinkers of Tomorrow", an exclusive platform that rewards MSMEs, who are walking the talk of sustainability, inclusion, and employee care.  Mr. Dipankar Datta, Business Head & VP, Symphony Ltd., flagged off the Kolkata event with an inaugural address.  Dipankar shared how the climatic conditions of extreme heat have led to a potential loss of 167.2-billion-man hours between 2017-2021.   This colossal loss has lowered India’s GDP by nearly 5.4%.  Heat waves are disrupting productivity and lowering profit margins, causing attrition, absenteeism, and longer breaks among employees.  In light of such adverse scenarios, Symphony has taken it upon itself to build awareness around sustainability measures, so that MSMEs imbibe them into their DNA.

Mr. Sandeep Kumar, MD, Tata Steel Downstream Products Ltd., in his keynote address, highlighted that West Bengal ranks almost as high as UP in terms of the number of MSMEs, which is nearly 89 lakhs, with 90% of industrial output coming from them.  He stressed that the importance of MSMEs in West Bengal cannot be underrated as they employ close to a crore people. Despite sluggish growth and declining output, which is a phenomenon across the globe, he pointed out, "Increasing focus on sustainability and environmental protection is going to create opportunities in renewable energy, waste management, green products, and the like. It is up to the MSMEs to capitalise on these emerging opportunities."

The keynote was followed by a panel discussion on “Indian MSMEs - Navigating the New World Order, Building a New India”. Panelists for the discussion comprised Supriyo Sinha, ED Business Transformation, Peerless Group, Sanjay Jain, MD, TT Ltd, Hitangshu Kumar Guha, President, Federation of Association of Cottage & Small Industries of India, and Anuj Arora, CMO, Symphony Ltd.