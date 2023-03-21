 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Symphony &amp; News18 network presents Thinkers of Tomorrow

Mar 21, 2023 / 12:47 PM IST

An initiative to recognize the work done by MSMEs in the sustainable, inclusion and employee care space.

Businesses that work towards sustainability in the now with a focused eye on the future are securing themselves to survive and thrive in a dynamic world environment.  Symphony in partnership with the News 18 network took the lead in providing a platform to MSMEs across India by acknowledging their sustainability endeavours at a special forum themed “Thinkers of Tomorrow”.

The event unfolded with a welcome address by Anju Arora, Chief Marketing Officer, Symphony.  Anuj demystified the myth that sustainability in ESG is not inversely proportionate to profits, he stressed its importance on the bottom line and said, "There is a need to create education around it, solutions that garner talkability, and organizations can be implemented in their smallest capacities." He envisions expanding this community of MSMEs to make workplaces more comfortable, productive, and sustainable.

Dr. Satish Kumar gave a keynote address where he stressed the importance of the MSME sector’s contribution to India’s GDP.  Sharing statistics, he stated that MSME’s contribute more than one-third of India’s GDP, and account for nearly half of the country’s total exports with a growth rate of 10%, which is expected to grow in the coming years. He spoke about the benefits of transitioning to net zero emissions, citing infrastructure, transportation, and communication challenges. He quoted, "As the demand for renewable energy and low carbon technology grows, MSMEs that can both adapt and adopt greener and cleaner production processes and enhance business competitiveness to deliver low-carbon products and services will certainly experience faster growth and increase demand and revenue". Furthermore, he enumerated examples of government efforts to boost the MSME sector’s performance.  Dr. Kumar concluded by emphasising the need for this sector to come together and contribute to the PMO’s vision of Net Zero by 2070.

Parikshit Luthra, Delhi Bureau Chief, CNBC-TV18, engaged an esteemed panel on the topic of "Navigating the New World Order: Building a New India" The panellists comprised Mr. Rajib Kumar Sen, Senior Adviser - MSME, Niti Aayog ; Pankaj Chawla, Founder & CEO, MSME Strategy Consultants, Rakesh Chhabra, President, RAI Industries & VP, FISME, Harshal Upadhyay, President - Operations, Symphony limited and, Dr Rajni Aggarwal, President, Federation of Indian women entrepreneur .