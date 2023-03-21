Symphony & News18 network presents Thinkers of Tomorrow

Businesses that work towards sustainability in the now with a focused eye on the future are securing themselves to survive and thrive in a dynamic world environment. Symphony in partnership with the News 18 network took the lead in providing a platform to MSMEs across India by acknowledging their sustainability endeavours at a special forum themed “Thinkers of Tomorrow”.

The event unfolded with a welcome address by Anju Arora, Chief Marketing Officer, Symphony. Anuj demystified the myth that sustainability in ESG is not inversely proportionate to profits, he stressed its importance on the bottom line and said, "There is a need to create education around it, solutions that garner talkability, and organizations can be implemented in their smallest capacities." He envisions expanding this community of MSMEs to make workplaces more comfortable, productive, and sustainable.

Dr. Satish Kumar gave a keynote address where he stressed the importance of the MSME sector’s contribution to India’s GDP. Sharing statistics, he stated that MSME’s contribute more than one-third of India’s GDP, and account for nearly half of the country’s total exports with a growth rate of 10%, which is expected to grow in the coming years. He spoke about the benefits of transitioning to net zero emissions, citing infrastructure, transportation, and communication challenges. He quoted, "As the demand for renewable energy and low carbon technology grows, MSMEs that can both adapt and adopt greener and cleaner production processes and enhance business competitiveness to deliver low-carbon products and services will certainly experience faster growth and increase demand and revenue". Furthermore, he enumerated examples of government efforts to boost the MSME sector’s performance. Dr. Kumar concluded by emphasising the need for this sector to come together and contribute to the PMO’s vision of Net Zero by 2070.

Parikshit Luthra, Delhi Bureau Chief, CNBC-TV18, engaged an esteemed panel on the topic of "Navigating the New World Order: Building a New India" The panellists comprised Mr. Rajib Kumar Sen, Senior Adviser - MSME, Niti Aayog ; Pankaj Chawla, Founder & CEO, MSME Strategy Consultants, Rakesh Chhabra, President, RAI Industries & VP, FISME, Harshal Upadhyay, President - Operations, Symphony limited and, Dr Rajni Aggarwal, President, Federation of Indian women entrepreneur .

Rajib Kumar Sen highlighted the varied government interventions with regards to financing, training, skill development, and technology that are being executed to equip the MSME sector. He also spoke about the equity financing scheme in addition to the credit guarantee scheme, which is providing equity aid to this industry. He further added how such measures are being transferred to the beneficiary in a packaged manner through the novel PM Vishwakarma Kaushal Samman Yojana. This scheme will impart inclusivity to this ecosystem, enhance job creation, and thereby contribute to the country’s GDP. On the other hand, Rakesh Chhabra put the spotlight on the concerns faced by MSMEs due to overly intrusive government compliances that disrupt the functioning of these enterprises. With regards to the burdensome norms of legislation, Pankaj Chawla explained how his organization is assisting MSMEs in the filing of GST, excise, and other tax compliance measures so that they can focus on the core aspects of their business.

Harshal stressed the inherent need for the MSME sector to partake in sustainability processes, which are now a mandated requirement. The session concluded with Ragini highlighting a crucial aspect of inclusivity by policy makers, that will ensure better compliance on the part of this sector, she said, "When we talk of inclusiveness, the first thing we should consider as policy makers is to really include people who are the stakeholders in the whole subject". She further spoke about how the G20 summit this year will provide an opportunity for SMEs and MSMEs to showcase their expertise and, in turn, the strides made by our nation.

The evening concluded by the felicitation ceremony of winners across varied categories appended is the winner list: