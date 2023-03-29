Symphony Ltd presents “Thinkers of Tomorrow” in association with the News18 Network

Symphony has partnered with the News18 network to provide a unique platform called "Thinkers of Tomorrow", a pan-India initiative to recognize and reward work done by MSMEs in adopting sustainable business practices. Such inclusive and visionary work was highlighted at the Pune edition of "Thinkers of Tomorrow". Dipankar Datta, Business Head & Vice-President, Symphony Ltd., in his welcome address, shared alarming stats on how intense heat conditions are leading to manpower losses to the tune of almost 1 billion working hours, which otherwise would have employed nearly 3.5 million people in the workforce. He stated how such conditions and many other challenges are encouraging MSMEs to think and act differently in order to strike a balance between employees and environmental conditions without impacting bottom lines.

Dr. Pramod Chaudhari, Executive Chairman, Praj Industries, in his keynote address stressed the need for a sustainable growth roadmap and opportunities for organizations that lead on account of cost, quality, and growth parameters. The keynote was followed by a panel discussion comprising Prashant Girbane, Director General, MCCIA; Supriya Badve, Executive Director of Badve Engineering Ltd. & Group and National Chairperson, Women Entrepreneurs Development Council; Chandrakant Salunkhe, Founder & President, SME Chamber of India; and Vijay Joshi, CEO India, Operations, Symphony Ltd.

Prashant enumerated inherent issues faced by MSME’s today, right from affordable capital requirements, energy and production costs, ease of doing business, and acquiring low-cost technology, which stunts the growth of this sector. On the contrary, Salunkhe was of the view that today, more than ever before, financial institutions, aided by government efforts, are willing to fund MSME endeavours and provide them with a level playing field. It is the prerogative of the MSME to take advantage of this conducive ecosystem, and in that regard, he quoted, "You need a proper business plan for a successful journey". Optimistically, strengths are prevalent in this sunshine sector, Vijay said, and "Tenacity and willingness of the people have been the hallmark of this space". Supriya put the spotlight on how the Indian population is an advantage for MSMEs, in addition to the China situation, which if leveraged well can benefit them, she said, "Earlier, one challenge that was a curse for our Indian economy was population, but today it has become a blessing for us".

The evening concluded by the felicitation ceremony of winners across varied categories appended is the winner list: Thinkers of Tomorrow AUTOMOBILES AND OEM CATEGORY | MINIMAC SYSTEMS PVT. LTD FASHION AND ACCESSORIES CATEGORY| SUTA AGRICULTURE AND FARMING CATEGORY | AGRIDIGI TECH (OPC) PVT LTD FMCG CATEGORY | GRAIN2GRIND HOTEL CHAINS CATEGORY | MAHEFEEL E RANN RESORT RESTAURANTS AND CLOUD KITCHENS CATEGORY | GREENVALE ECO PRODUCTS PVT LTD HEALTH AND WELLNESS CATEGORY | HEALTH WHEELS PVT LTD & VALVEKAR EYE HOSPITAL LOGISTICS CATEGORY | SEROS GROUP (EQUIPTRANS LOGISTICS) RETAIL AND E-COMMERCE CATEGORY | ADRISH ZEROWASTE & ECOKAARI (SPECIAL JURY RECOGNITION) SPECIAL CATEGORY WINNERS | KRAFTPOWERCON, MATTER MOTOR WORKS PVT LTD, WHITE CANVAS INDIA, AMSONS TECHNOLOGIES MOST PROMISING MSME IN WEST ZONE | HEALTH WHEELS PVT LTD Moneycontrol Journalists were not involved in the creation of the article.

Moneycontrol Brand Connect