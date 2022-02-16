English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING WEBINAR:Path-breaking artists are debating if Crypto is changing the art world forever? Don’t miss this must-see webinar on February 18 at 11:30am. Register Now!
    you are here: HomeNewsTrends

    Sydney swimmer dies after being attacked by 15-foot shark

    A witness said the swimmer was in the water when the shark came and attacked him vertically.

    Associated Press
    February 16, 2022 / 08:46 PM IST
    It is the first fatal shark attack in Sydney since 1963. (Representative: AFP)

    It is the first fatal shark attack in Sydney since 1963. (Representative: AFP)

    A swimmer on a Sydney beach in Australia died after being attacked Wednesday by what witnesses described as a 4 1/2-meter (15-foot) great white shark.

    The victim had suffered catastrophic injuries as a result of the attack and there was nothing paramedics could do when we arrived on scene, New South Wales state Ambulance Inspector Lucky Phrachnanh said.

    It is the first fatal shark attack in Sydney since 1963.

    A witness, Kris Linto, said the swimmer was in the water when the shark came and attacked him vertically.

    We heard a yell and then turned around, it looked like a car just landed in the water, big splash, he told Nine News TV.

    Close

    Police closed Little Bay Beach as they continued to search the area for the shark.

    According to researchers with the International Shark Attack File, Australia last year led the world with three unprovoked shark-related deaths, followed by New Caledonia with two. The United States, Brazil, New Zealand and South Africa each had a single unprovoked fatal shark attack. There were a total of 11.
    Associated Press
    Tags: #shark #shark attack #swimmer dies in shark attack
    first published: Feb 16, 2022 08:43 pm

    MORE FROM LIC

    View all
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.