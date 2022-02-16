Sydney swimmer dies after being attacked by 15-foot shark

It is the first fatal shark attack in Sydney since 1963. (Representative: AFP)

A swimmer on a Sydney beach in Australia died after being attacked Wednesday by what witnesses described as a 4 1/2-meter (15-foot) great white shark.

The victim had suffered catastrophic injuries as a result of the attack and there was nothing paramedics could do when we arrived on scene, New South Wales state Ambulance Inspector Lucky Phrachnanh said.

It is the first fatal shark attack in Sydney since 1963.

A witness, Kris Linto, said the swimmer was in the water when the shark came and attacked him vertically.

We heard a yell and then turned around, it looked like a car just landed in the water, big splash, he told Nine News TV.

Police closed Little Bay Beach as they continued to search the area for the shark.