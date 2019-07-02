Swiss family didn’t know this bowl they owned was worth $4.9 mn

A Swiss family has been unknowingly using a rare bowl from China worth $4.9 million to keep odd items such as tennis balls. They are now just grateful they have not trashed it. According to Swiss auctioneering firm Koller Auctions, it is a rare and precious artefact that dates back to the late 17th Century.

Experts from the firm were valuing items in the household when they spotted the bronze bowl, reported CNN

Karl Green, the head of media relations and marketing at Koller Auctions, said when they saw the parcel-gilt incense burner that had phoenix heads for handles, they were left “amazed”.

The owners of the bowl picked it up on their way back from a trip to China. Green said they wanted to give away that bowl to a German museum located in Berlin, but they were not keen on exhibiting it. The bowl was also reportedly turned down by a British auction house after they saw its photographs.

After being turned down twice, the family came to believe that the bowl was really not worth much. But, they liked the design, so they kept it anyway. They put it on display in their house and kept little things like tennis balls inside, said Green.

Green further informed that the bowl is quite big, almost the size of a punch bowl, and can fit in about a dozen tennis balls.

The incense burner became the talk of the town after it was acquired by Koller Auctions and exhibited at a Hong Kong auction. Eventually, it was auctioned for a whopping 4.8 million Swiss francs, which amounts to around 34 crore in Indian currency.

Koller Auctions shared a photo of the incense burner on social media platform Instagram and wrote that the parcel-gilt container was possibly made for a Chinese empress sometime in the 1700s. It was bought by a Chinese collector.

“When you compare to other incense burners or other bronze objects of this size and date, it went far above what anything else has made, worldwide,” Green said.

Interestingly, a similar incident occurred last year, when a man from Michigan chanced upon a rock that he would use as a doorstop. It was later revealed that it was a meteorite that could fetch him a fortune.