App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Jul 02, 2019 03:17 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Swiss family didn’t know this bowl they owned was worth $4.9 mn

The incense burner is quite big, almost the size of a punch bowl and can fit in about a dozen tennis balls

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Image: Instagram/Koller Auctions
Image: Instagram/Koller Auctions

A Swiss family has been unknowingly using a rare bowl from China worth $4.9 million to keep odd items such as tennis balls. They are now just grateful they have not trashed it. According to Swiss auctioneering firm Koller Auctions, it is a rare and precious artefact that dates back to the late 17th Century.

Experts from the firm were valuing items in the household when they spotted the bronze bowl, reported CNN.

Close

Karl Green, the head of media relations and marketing at Koller Auctions, said when they saw the parcel-gilt incense burner that had phoenix heads for handles, they were left “amazed”.

related news

The owners of the bowl picked it up on their way back from a trip to China. Green said they wanted to give away that bowl to a German museum located in Berlin, but they were not keen on exhibiting it. The bowl was also reportedly turned down by a British auction house after they saw its photographs.

After being turned down twice, the family came to believe that the bowl was really not worth much. But, they liked the design, so they kept it anyway. They put it on display in their house and kept little things like tennis balls inside, said Green.

Green further informed that the bowl is quite big, almost the size of a punch bowl, and can fit in about a dozen tennis balls.

The incense burner became the talk of the town after it was acquired by Koller Auctions and exhibited at a Hong Kong auction. Eventually, it was auctioned for a whopping 4.8 million Swiss francs, which amounts to around 34 crore in Indian currency.

Koller Auctions shared a photo of the incense burner on social media platform Instagram and wrote that the parcel-gilt container was possibly made for a Chinese empress sometime in the 1700s. It was bought by a Chinese collector.

“When you compare to other incense burners or other bronze objects of this size and date, it went far above what anything else has made, worldwide,” Green said.

Interestingly, a similar incident occurred last year, when a man from Michigan chanced upon a rock that he would use as a doorstop. It was later revealed that it was a meteorite that could fetch him a fortune.

 

India Union Budget 2019: What does Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman have up her sleeve? Click here for top and latest Budget news, views and analyses.
First Published on Jul 2, 2019 03:17 pm

tags #ancient #ancient arte #auction #China

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.