Swiggy, Zomato had the funniest reactions to Elon Musk buying Twitter. IndiGo joined the fun

Elon Musk’s Twitter deal was directly responsible for social media blowing up with memes, jokes, hot takes and expert analyses. Among the more lighthearted posts were reactions from India’s two leading food delivery services – Zomato and Swiggy.

For those who have been living under a rock – Tesla and SpaceX chief Elon Musk clinched a deal to buy Twitter Inc for $44 billion on Monday. People on the microblogging platform have been able to talk of little else since then.

After news of Musk’s Twitter takeover broke, Swiggy shared a ‘screenshot’ of the billionaire’s cart on the app – edited, obviously, but hilarious nonetheless. The Photoshopped pic, which puts Musk’s address as “Mars Mansion”, shows that his Swiggy order includes “Twitter” – priced at $44 billion. Also in his cart are celebratory motichoor laddoo and kaju katli, with “shagun ka 1 dogecoin”.

Zomato, meanwhile, took a lighthearted dig at everyone who spends hours agonizing over what to order.

“Elon Musk takes lesser time in buying companies than I do in deciding what pizza to order,” Zomato tweeted. The company’s hilarious post received an equally hilarious response from the airline IndiGo.

“Elon ko muska marna chahte ho? (Are you trying to butter up Elon Musk?)” the airline replied.

Also joining the bandwagon of Elon Musk-Twitter jokes was Shaadi.com. The matrimonial website shared a funny post with the hashtags #ElonMuskTwitter and #ElonMuskBuysTwitter.