Swiggy wins over Internet after wishing Zomato on 15th birthday with sweet message. See post

Birthdays are obviously special occasions and the happiness doubles when you never expected wishes you. Well, something similar happened on Twitter today and it has won over the internet. So, Swiggy wished Zomato on its 15th birthday by replying to a post by the latter on the microblogging site. Yes, that happened and it is too sweet to miss.

So, Zomato took to Twitter today to mark 15 years of the app’s existence. The food delivery app shared a picture of two cakes. One had Happy Birthday “Zomaito” written on it while the other had the same message with “Zomaato” scribbled with icing.



it's been 15 years of trying our best, failing a few times, learning to always get back up, and earning your love. thank you pic.twitter.com/yBAmK7AcV2

— zomato (@zomato) July 10, 2023

“It's been 15 years of trying our best, failing a few times, learning to always get back up, and earning your love. Thank you,” read the caption of the post.

Several people wished Zomato on the special day and among them was rival app Swiggy as well. The latter sent a cake to the Zomato Corporate Office in Gurugram with instructions that read, “happy birthday Zomaito and Zomaato”.

“Happy birthday, sending something for you!” the caption read.



happy birthday, sending something for you! pic.twitter.com/0VyX4ycb5s

— Swiggy (@Swiggy) July 10, 2023

Zomato was quick to reply and wrote, “thanks buddy”.



thanks buddy

— zomato (@zomato) July 10, 2023

Well, Swiggy’s gesture melted hearts on the internet and social media users absolutely loved it.

“Ek aisa competitor toh har company deserve karti hai (Every company deserves such a competitor)” a user wrote.

Another user quipped, “Waaah, kitni achhi mutual understanding hai (Such a nice mutual understanding).”

“Aww,” a third user quipped.

