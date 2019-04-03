Swiggy offers Rs 200 as compensation to woman harassed by delivery boy: Report

Moneycontrol News

Food delivery aggregator Swiggy has landed itself in trouble once again. This time it is more than just rotten food or hygiene issues.

A Times Of India report stated that after a Bengaluru woman complained to the food delivery application about abuse by one of its delivery boys, Swiggy allegedly sent an apology and a coupon worth Rs 200 as compensation.

Narrating the incident on Facebook, the woman said when the delivery guy arrived with the food parcel, he started abusing her and also sought sexual favours.

The FB post read: “I was taken aback... had to literally snatch my food package from him and shut my door on his face. I was... disgusted to let alone eat, but to even look at the food...(sic).”

To her utter shock and dismay, instead of assurance of punitive action being initiated against the offender, Swiggy sent her a ‘sorry’ note and a coupon worth Rs 200.

A Swiggy spokesperson later told TOI: “Customer safety is of utmost importance to us at Swiggy, and we maintain zero tolerance towards any misbehaviour. Since this misunderstanding between the customer and delivery executive came to our notice, we have been in touch with the customer constantly. We have extended our full support to the investigation and the matter has been resolved with all parties involved. Swiggy is committed to bringing in the necessary confidence and control in providing great consumer experience.”



Despite the late apology, Twitter users could not wrap their heads around a woman being offered food coupons against complaints of sex abuse.