'I went from celebrating a promotion to being laid off': Ex-Swiggy employee

Days after Swiggy announced that it would be laying off 380 employees as a part of its restructuring process, a former employee shared on social media how he was rewarded for his work with a promotion and then laid off -- all in three months.

"I received the difficult news that my position at Swiggy has been impacted by layoffs," Pritam Pandey (name changed to protect identity) wrote on LinkedIn. "I went from celebrating my promotion to being let go in the span of three months. This is certainly a difficult time for me and my family."

An analyst, Pandey appeared to have been a part of Swiggy's Supr Daily team. " I am actively seeking new opportunities in analytics and would be happy to discuss them further. I have 3.6 years of experience in product and business analytics," he wrote.

As was the case with several other employees laid off by Amazon, Goldman Sachs, and other prominent companies, Pandey too received messages of support and even a few enquiries from prospective employers from companies such as Infosys, Wheelseye and High Radius.

Last week, Swiggy joined the growing list of Indian companies initiating job cuts. In recent weeks, Ola fired 2,100 workers, Byju's let go 2,500, Unacademy 1,190, Vedantu 1,109, Meesho 450 and Udaan 530 and

According to data collected by Moneycontrol, at least 20,000 professionals have been fired since the beginning of 2022. In January 2023 alone, over 1,000 were laid off. Read more: Food delivery growth has slowed down, overhiring was poor judgment: Swiggy founder Sriharsha Majety

