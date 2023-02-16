 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Swiggy delivery agent picks up unattended phone in Mumbai building, Twitter says 'not thief'

Moneycontrol News
Feb 16, 2023 / 06:30 PM IST

After delivering the order, the Swiggy agent, while waiting for the elevator, casually picks up the phone from the cabinet outside the woman’s house and goes down the lift with it.

Swiggy said they will get in touch with the woman through DMs. (Representative image)

A Mumbai resident has taken to Twitter with CCTV footage showing a Swiggy delivery agent picking up an unattended mobile phone and exiting a building in the city’s Malad suburb.

The woman, Aparna Vinayan, tagged Swiggy in her tweet that said that the Swiggy delivery partner was called Jayram Yegde and the theft happened at 6.45 pm on February`14.

“Last night around 6.45 pm a Swiggy delivery person named Jayram Yegde had come to Ashok Enclave apartment at Malad West, Mumbai for the delivery. While returning he stole my phone. Please see the CCTV Footage video captured,” she tweeted with a clip.

The 1:14 minute video shows the woman keep her bag and purse outside her flat on a cabinet as she opened the door to her apartment. She forgot to carry her phone back inside and left the phone lying outside the house. After a while, a Swiggy agent comes up the building to deliver food to a different flat.

After delivering the order, the agent, while waiting for the elevator, casually picks up the phone from the cabinet outside the woman’s house and goes down the lift with it.
After realizing that her phone was missing, the woman had possibly checked CCTV footage and then enquired about the Swiggy delivery agent’s name from her neighbour.