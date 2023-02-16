Swiggy delivery agent picks up unattended phone in Mumbai building, Twitter says 'not thief'

Swiggy said they will get in touch with the woman through DMs. (Representative image)

A Mumbai resident has taken to Twitter with CCTV footage showing a Swiggy delivery agent picking up an unattended mobile phone and exiting a building in the city’s Malad suburb.

The woman, Aparna Vinayan, tagged Swiggy in her tweet that said that the Swiggy delivery partner was called Jayram Yegde and the theft happened at 6.45 pm on February`14.

“Last night around 6.45 pm a Swiggy delivery person named Jayram Yegde had come to Ashok Enclave apartment at Malad West, Mumbai for the delivery. While returning he stole my phone. Please see the CCTV Footage video captured,” she tweeted with a clip.

The 1:14 minute video shows the woman keep her bag and purse outside her flat on a cabinet as she opened the door to her apartment. She forgot to carry her phone back inside and left the phone lying outside the house. After a while, a Swiggy agent comes up the building to deliver food to a different flat.

After delivering the order, the agent, while waiting for the elevator, casually picks up the phone from the cabinet outside the woman’s house and goes down the lift with it.



After realizing that her phone was missing, the woman had possibly checked CCTV footage and then enquired about the Swiggy delivery agent’s name from her neighbour.

Mumbai Police responded to the woman’s tweet and wrote: “Report the matter at your local Police Station as soon as possible for necessary action.”

Swiggy also responded that they will be in touch with the aggrieved woman through DMs.

Twitter was divided in the comments with some saying that the agent didn’t really steal the phone, just picked up the unattended device.

“Even I feel it was sheer carelessness on part of the owner. I'm also not defending his actions. But to say he stole the phone is wrong. He just picked it up which was lying unattended,” one user wrote.

“It's NOT stealing a phone. He found a phone lying around with no one around. I'm not defending his action but to call him a thief is WRONG. You should get your phone back and should LET GO that man. Don't punish him for your mistake. Remember, they earn only Rs.10-20 per delivery,” another user wrote.

“He didn’t steal the phone. He found a phone and he just kept it which is definitely wrong but calling him a thief is not right. If he is to be blamed, you are equally irresponsible. If this would have happened on the street there was nothing you could have done! Use better words!” another comment read.