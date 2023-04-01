Swedish flyer molests IndiGo cabin crew member, arrested

An IndiGo passenger was arrested for misbehaving with the cabin crew

Mumbai Police on Thursday arrested a Swedish national for allegedly molesting an IndiGo cabin crew member. The passenger, identified as Klas Erik Harald Jonas Westberg, created a ruckus during a flight from Bangkok to Mumbai on March 30. He was in an inebriated condition, according to a Times of India report.

Westberg reportedly began to misbehave while meals were being served on board IndiGo Flight 6E-1052. The 62-year-old touched a 24-year-old cabin crew member inappropriately. Narrating the incident, the IndiGo crew member said, “The problem began when I informed Westberg who was drunk, that there was no sea food on board.

“I served him a chicken meal and asked for his ATM card to make the payment… on the pretext of swiping the card, the passenger held my hand. I pulled it back and asked him to enter the card PIN. This time he crossed the limit… getting up, he molested me in front of other passengers,” said the air hostess.

The passenger returned to his seat when the cabin crew member shouted that he was misbehaving. However, a few moments later, he stood up again and began to argue with another crew member. According to the FIR filed in Mumbai, he kept yelling ‘F*** y**’ through the journey and cursed out not only the crew but other passengers as well.

At one point, the captain was alerted and a red warning card was read out to Westberg.

The Swedish national was arrested when the flight landed in Mumbai. He was released on a bail of Rs 20,000 on Friday.