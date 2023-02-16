Swara Bhasker marries Samajwadi Party leader Fahad Ahmad. Watch

Actor Swara Bhasker on Thursday announced that she has tied the knot with Samajwadi Party Fahad Ahmad. The Veere Di Wedding star shared the news on her social media accounts and also tagged Ahmad, who is the state president of Samajwadi Party's youth wing -- Samajwadi Yuvjan Sabha.

"Sometimes you search far and wide for something that was right next to you all along. We were looking for love, but we found friendship first. And then we found each other! Welcome to my heart Fahad Zirar Ahmad. It's chaotic but it's yours!" the 34-year-old wrote tweeting a video featuring her husband.

Retweeting Swara Bhasker's post, Ahmad, 31, wrote: "I never knew chaos can be so beautiful. Thank you for holding my hand love Swara Bhaskar."

Congratulations poured in for the couple on social media.

Bhasker was last seen in the buddy comedy film Jahaan Chaar Yaar (2022). (With inputs from PTI)

Moneycontrol News