Swara Bhasker, Fahad Ahmad announce pregnancy: 'October baby'

Swara Bhasker and Fawad Ahmad got married in February.

Bollywood actor Swara Bhasker announced that she and her husband Fahad Ahmad were expecting their first child, five months after getting married. The actor revealed the news on Twitter on Tuesday and stated that she was blessed and excited.

"Sometimes all your prayers are answered all together! Blessed, grateful, excited (and clueless! ) as we step into a whole new world!

@FahadZirarAhmad #comingsoon #Family #Newarrival #gratitude #OctoberBaby," Bhasker tweeted on Tuesday.

Bhasker married Fahad Ahmad- a leader in the Samajwadi Party's youth wing "Samajwadi Yuvjan Sabha" in February this year.

"Sometimes you search far and wide for something that was right next to you all along. We were looking for love, but we found friendship first. And then we found each other! Welcome to my heart Fahad Zirar Ahmad. It's chaotic but it's yours!" the 34-year-old wrote tweeting a video featuring her husband.

Ahmad replied to the tweet saying, "I never knew chaos can be so beautiful. Thank you for holding my hand love Swara Bhaskar."

Bhasker and Ahmad got married in a court marriage on January 6 2023. Later, they hosted a wedding ceremony in March in the presence of political leaders and other stars.

