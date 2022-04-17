'Swami Vivekananda Way': Former UNEP chief shares pic of Chicago lane dedicated to monk

Former UN environment chief Erik Solheim on Sunday shared a photo of a lane dedicated to Swami Vivekananda outside Chicago Art Institute, in US.

"Outside the Chicago Art Institute, a lane is named 'Swami Vivekananda Way.' His words didn't just inspire India, they inspired the world," Eric Solheim tweeted.

The Norwegian diplomat, who has maintained a connection with India since his time as the UNEP chief often tweets on topics related to the country.

Swami Vivekananda had delivered his historic address on true interfaith dialogue at the World’s Parliament of Religions convened in the Permanent Memorial Art Palace, now known as the the Art Institute of Chicago.

In its website, the institute stated: "Swami Vivekananda of India delivered a historic address in the space that is now Fullerton Hall, urging respect for all traditions of belief and the end of fanaticism."

"The speech received a two-minute standing ovation and served as an introduction to Hinduism and Indian culture for many Americans."

Artist Jitish Kallat’s installation 'Public Notice 3' highlighted words from Swami Vivekananda's historic speech in the colors of the US Department of Homeland Security's alert system. (Image credit: www.artic.edu/)

His riveting September 11, 1893 address also inspired an art installation at the Institute. Indian artist Jitish Kallat’s Public Notice 3 -- created with Swami Vivekananda's words -- illuminates the stairs of the Woman's Board Grand Staircase situated in the Chicago Art Institute.

"The site-specific work highlighted the chasm between Vivekananda's call for religious tolerance and the terrorist attacks that occurred 108 years later to the day," the institute stated in its website.