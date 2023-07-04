Remembering Swami Vivekananda on his death anniversary: 10 inspirational quotes

July 4 2023 marks the 121st death anniversary of Swami Vivekananda.
July 4 2023 marks the 121st death anniversary of Swami Vivekananda, regarded as one of the greatest spiritual leaders. He was well-known for his knowledge of science and religion and motivated India's youth to live a pure life and become an example for the world. Additionally, he also played an important role in bringing yoga and Vedanta philosophies to the West.
Here are 10 quotes of Swami Vivekananda that inspires us even today:
- To worship God even for the sake of salvation or any other reward is equally degenerate. Love knows no reward. Give your love unto to God, but do not ask anything in return even from Him through pray
- Arise, awake, stop not till the goal is reached
- God is the ever-active providence, by whose power systems after systems are being evolved out of chaos, made to run for a time and again destroyed.
- You know, I may have to be born again, you see, I have fallen in love with mankind
- There is nothing beyond God, and the sense enjoyments are simply something through which we are passing now in the hope of getting better things
- We are responsible for what we are, and whatever we wish ourselves to be, we have the power to make ourselves. If what we are now has been the result of our own past actions, it certainly follows that whatever we wish to be in future can be produced by our present actions; so, we have to know how to act
- God is the ever-active providence, by whose power systems after systems are being evolved out of chaos, made to run for a time and again destroyed
- In one word, this ideal is that you are divine
- God is to be worshipped as the one beloved, dearer than everything in this and next life
- In a day, when you don’t come across any problems – you can be sure that you are travelling in a wrong path