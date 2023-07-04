Remembering Swami Vivekananda on his death anniversary: 10 inspirational quotes

July 4 2023 marks the 121st death anniversary of Swami Vivekananda.

July 4 2023 marks the 121st death anniversary of Swami Vivekananda, regarded as one of the greatest spiritual leaders. He was well-known for his knowledge of science and religion and motivated India's youth to live a pure life and become an example for the world. Additionally, he also played an important role in bringing yoga and Vedanta philosophies to the West.

Here are 10 quotes of Swami Vivekananda that inspires us even today:

