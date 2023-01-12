What Swami Vivekananda said after meeting Nikola Tesla

Philosopher Swami Vivekananda was a globally-renowned figure, remembered for acquainting the western world with Indian teachings. His landmark speech at the Chicago Convention of Parliament of Religions in 1893 is among the notable in history.

Many global personalities were influenced by Vivekananda. These included Serbian-American inventor and futurist Nikola Tesla.

Tesla, known to spiritually-inclined, is believed to have begun using Sanskrit terms to describe the "source, existence and construction" of matter after a meeting with Swami Vivekananda.

"As early as 1891 Tesla described the universe as a kinetic system filled with energy which could be harnessed at any location," according to a 1997 article titled The Influence of Vedic Philosophy on Nikola Tesla's Understanding of Free Energy. "His concepts during the following years were greatly influenced by the teachings of Swami Vivekananda."

It is said that Tesla and Vivekananda first met at a party hosted by French actor Sarah Bernhardt.

In a letter to a friend in 1896, Vivekananda wrote that Tesla was "charmed to hear about the Vedantic Prana and Akasha and the Kalpa" theories.

"Mr Tesla thinks he can demonstrate that mathematically that force and matter are reducible to potential energy," Vivekananda wrote, according to a version published on the Tesla Memorial Society of New York's website. "In that case the Vedantic cosmology will be placed on the surest of foundations." Tesla went on to experiment with a string of inventions in 1910s and 1920s. He build the alternating-current power system that powers homes and buildings and wa also an important figure in radio communication. He died in New York City in 1943.

