App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Jun 10, 2019 05:47 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Swachh Bharat Mission helped reduce groundwater contamination: UNICEF

The study indicated that substantially reduced levels of contamination could be attributed to improved sanitation and hygiene practices.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Picture for representation (Image: Wikimedia)
Picture for representation (Image: Wikimedia)
Whatsapp

A recent study conducted by the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) has revealed that the Modi-led central government’s flagship scheme -- Swachh Bharat Mission -- has helped reduce groundwater contamination in the country.

The scheme was launched on October 2, 2014, which marks the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. One of the motives of the mission was to eradicate open defecation by building 90 million toilets in the rural reaches of India at an estimated expenditure of Rs 1.96 lakh crore, reported News 18.

The study was based on data collected from three states -- Odisha, West Bengal, and Bihar. Groundwater samples collected from these three states suggested that villages that still reported open defecation were 11.25 times more susceptible to contaminating their groundwater resources than open-defecation-free villages. Faecal waste mixing with groundwater is more frequent in such villages as compared to open-defecation-free villages.

Close

The study further found that water contamination in non-ODF villages was mostly due to human excreta, with 12.7 times more contaminants traceable to humans. It added that such villages are also 1.13 times more prone to having their soil contaminated.

related news

In non-ODF rural households, there was 2.68 times more chance of the drinking water being contaminated also. There was a 1.48 times higher chance of food contamination as well.

The study, therefore, indicated that substantially reduced levels of contamination were attributable to improved sanitation and hygiene practices. Apart from these, regular monitoring and behavioural change through awareness -- which were all aspects of the Swachh Bharat Mission (Grameen) – could have contributed to the positive outcome.

Commenting on the report result, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Union Minister for Jal Shakti, said on Wednesday that cleanliness is crucial as it affects all aspects our health and well-being as well as the environment.

He added that another study conducted by WHO in 2018 had also gauged that the clean Indian mission will be instrumental in saving more than three lakh lives by the time the country is entirely open defecation free.

While releasing two independent third-party studies revolving around the mission, he also said that the initiative will keep bearing positive results for a long time to come.

The study was commissioned by UNICEF and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. It was launched on World Environment Day with a view to assessing the environmental impact of the Swachh Bharat Mission in the rural areas of the country.
First Published on Jun 10, 2019 05:47 pm

tags #Swachh Bharat Mission #UNICEF

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.