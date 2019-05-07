Suzuki teases new two-wheeler: Will it be the Gixxer 250?

In a recent invite to automobile journalists, Suzuki Motorcycles India has teased its upcoming launch. Releasing a single photo with a shrouded body panel, Suzuki has announced its launch event on May 20.

While the specific component which was teased is unknown, Suzuki’s tagline of “Witness the dawn of greatness” indicates that the Japanese motorcycle manufacturing company has something big in store for the Indian market. Though the details of the upcoming two-wheeler are unknown, there are certain assumptions which can be made.

It is possible that Suzuki could launch the Gixxer 250 in India. The Gixxer 250 could be derived from the GSX250R which is available in the international market. The GSX250R is a fully-faired motorcycle with a 248cc liquid-cooled, parallel-twin engine. It makes around 24.7BHP of maximum power and 23.3Nm of peak torque. It is mated to a six-speed transmission and has a kerb weight of 178 kilos.

The bike features a reverse-lit LCD instrument panel, with a halogen headlight and surface-emitting LEDs for the tail light. It is held up by ten-spoke alloys, while petal rotors handle the motorcycle’s braking. Suspension duties are done by a set of KYB forks in the front and 7-step adjustable monoshock at the rear.

Though the GSX250R has been launched for over a year in the international market, it is yet to debut in the Indian market. One of the primary reasons is the success of its smaller siblings, the Gixxer and the Gixxer SF. However, it can be safe to assume that Suzuki has finally considered the launch of the quarter-litre motorcycle in India, though nothing can be confirmed at the moment.