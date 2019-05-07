App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : May 07, 2019 12:57 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Suzuki teases new two-wheeler: Will it be the Gixxer 250?

Though the details of the upcoming two-wheeler are unknown, there are certain assumptions which can be made.

Advait Berde @Advait_Berde
Whatsapp

In a recent invite to automobile journalists, Suzuki Motorcycles India has teased its upcoming launch. Releasing a single photo with a shrouded body panel, Suzuki has announced its launch event on May 20.

While the specific component which was teased is unknown, Suzuki’s tagline of “Witness the dawn of greatness” indicates that the Japanese motorcycle manufacturing company has something big in store for the Indian market. Though the details of the upcoming two-wheeler are unknown, there are certain assumptions which can be made.

It is possible that Suzuki could launch the Gixxer 250 in India. The Gixxer 250 could be derived from the GSX250R which is available in the international market. The GSX250R is a fully-faired motorcycle with a 248cc liquid-cooled, parallel-twin engine. It makes around 24.7BHP of maximum power and 23.3Nm of peak torque. It is mated to a six-speed transmission and has a kerb weight of 178 kilos.

The bike features a reverse-lit LCD instrument panel, with a halogen headlight and surface-emitting LEDs for the tail light. It is held up by ten-spoke alloys, while petal rotors handle the motorcycle’s braking. Suspension duties are done by a set of KYB forks in the front and 7-step adjustable monoshock at the rear.

related news

Though the GSX250R has been launched for over a year in the international market, it is yet to debut in the Indian market. One of the primary reasons is the success of its smaller siblings, the Gixxer and the Gixxer SF. However, it can be safe to assume that Suzuki has finally considered the launch of the quarter-litre motorcycle in India, though nothing can be confirmed at the moment.
First Published on May 7, 2019 12:57 pm

tags #Auto #Gixxer #GSX250R #Suzuki #Technology #trends

most popular

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

More From

Nick Jonas is the Lord Baelish of MET Gala 2019!

Sooryavanshi: Ranveer Singh paints a colourful picture while Deepika P ...

Mental Hai Kya: Kangana Ranaut to take on Hrithik Roshan's Super 30 at ...

MET Gala 2019: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas dress in Dior to serve s ...

Met Gala 2019: Deepika Padukone is less camp and more feminine in her ...

Met Gala 2019: Lady Gaga wears not one but four looks on the red carpe ...

Met Gala 2019: From Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner to Kylie Jenner and Tr ...

Met Gala 2019: Cardi B, Serena Williams, Miley Cyrus amp up the glamou ...

Breaking News: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry become parents to a heal ...

Arjun Kapoor Turns Entrepreneur, Invests in Online Home-Cooked Food De ...

Justin Bieber's Laptop Has an Angelina Jolie Sticker on it, See Here

How Politics Robbed Barrackpore of Its 'Alag Mazhab, Ek Biradri' Legac ...

Are Salman Khan and Deepika Padukone Finally Coming Together in Kick 2 ...

Gambhir's Celebrity Status Will Go Against Him, People Want Available ...

IPL 2019 | Nigel Llong Under BCCI Scanner for Kicking Door After Spat ...

Stock Up Enough Beer: Rugby World Cup Bosses to Hosts Japan

Kerala DHSE Result 2019: Kerala Class 12 Results to be Announced Tomor ...

PUBG Mobile: Be Like Bahubali With The Great Indian Warrior Outfit

Fiscal fears loom as Modi government misses FY19 tax revenue target by ...

BJP faces toughest battle in phase 6 on 14 seats against SP-BSP Mahaga ...

Ecommerce policy, data localisation figure in Indo-US meet; GSP not di ...

Airline capacity crisis in the sky: Does it affect your international ...

GST anomaly a ticking time bomb: Here is how your tax money reaches th ...

CNBC-TV18 Market Live: Sensex trim gains, turns range-bound, Nifty hol ...

Akshaya Tritiya: Gold prices rise on festive buying, silver rates fall

With earnings rebound in sight, analysts give thumbs up to ICICI Bank ...

Marico surges 8% after posting two-fold rise in Q4 net profit

In fireworks capital Sivakasi, crackers ban may impact electoral outco ...

Massacre in Myanmar: The story on Rohingya killings that got Reuters j ...

Delhi Talks: Nationalism reduced to hatred against minorities, lower c ...

Game of Thrones has depicted Daenerys Targaryen's ruthlessness long be ...

Sensex recovers over 200 points in early trade, Nifty up; banking, IT ...

European football talking points: Premier League title race goes into ...

In rural Maharashtra, an athlete who overcame polio and discrimination ...

Cauvery, a river under stress: In the rice bowl of Tamil Nadu, little ...

Google Pixel 3a XL with 6 GB RAM, 64 GB storage could be priced at Rs ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.