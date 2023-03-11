Sushmita Sen back to work days after heart attack, walks the ramp at Lakme Fashion Week

It’s back to work for Sushmita Sen. The actor walked the ramp at Lakme Fashion Week days after suffering a massive heart attack. Sushmita Sen, 47, turned showstopper for designer Anushree Reddy at the ongoing fashion week in Mumbai.

In a short interview posted on the official Instagram handle of Lakme Fashion Week, Sen said the moment felt “almost like a rebirth on the ramp after all the excitement my life has held in the recent past” – likely referring to the health scare which had millions praying for her. This marks her first public appearance since her heart attack.

Sushmita Sen revealed on March 2 that she had suffered a heart attack and undergone an angioplasty in which a stent was inserted. In later videos, she revealed that the heart attack was “very, very big” and she had 95% blockage in her main artery. She had also promised her fans that would return to work soon and resume filming for season three of Aarya.

Sushmita Sen donned a chartreuse lehenga from Anushree Reddy Designs for her comeback on the ramp. She gave a shout-out to the designer, who belongs to Hyderabad, the city where Sen herself was born.

“It is lovely to be here and to wear one of her designs. And I personally think that the colour that she put me in is outstanding. I should wear it more often” said Sen.



Sushmita Sen started her career as a model before winning the Miss Universe beauty pageant which propelled her to international fame. Videos shared on her Instagram Stories show that she walked the ramp with “unmatched grace” – as one viewer put it – holding a bouquet of flowers that she handed over to an audience member.