English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Associate Partners:

    • Kotak Mutual Fund
    • Pharmeasy
    • Indiabulls
    • State Bank of India
    • CoinSwitch Kuber

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Technology Partner

    Dell Technologies

    Associate Partners

    Kotak Mutual Fund
    Pharmeasy
    Indiabulls
    State Bank of India
    CoinSwitch Kuber
    you are here: HomeNewsTrends

    Sushma Swaraj birth anniversary: 5 times she won hearts with her Twitter outreach

    Sushma Swaraj had turned her Twitter account into a kind of helpline for Indians across the globe. Anyone could reach out to her for help, by just putting out a tweet.

    Moneycontrol News
    February 14, 2022 / 03:20 PM IST
    Sushma Swaraj died on August 6, 2019 at Delhi’s AIIMS after suffering a cardiac arrest.

    Sushma Swaraj died on August 6, 2019 at Delhi’s AIIMS after suffering a cardiac arrest.


    Late Foreign Minister and BJP veteran Sushma Swaraj was a powerful orator, but she was more popular for her accessibility via Twitter. Over the years, Swaraj gained immense popularity for reaching out to the people and solving problems via the micro-blogging site.

    She turned it into a kind of helpline for the diaspora. Indians across the globe could reach out to her for help, by just putting out a tweet.

    On her birth anniversary, here are 5 of the innumerable instances that Sushma Swaraj helped people and won hearts:

    When she rescued 168 Indians from Iraq
    After being tagged in a regional media report showing 168 Indians trapped in Iraq in January 2015, the late Foreign Minister immediately set into action. In almost three weeks, all of them returned to the country.

    Close

    Related stories

    When she helped an underprivileged teen student reach a global stage

    In 2018, Swaraj was tagged in a tweet seeking help for a 14-year-old student from a government school who had to represent the country in London, but the visa was getting delayed. The late Minister responded the same day and directed her office to look into the matter.

    When she ensured her 'betis' from Pakistan reached home safely

    A member of the Global Youth Peace Festival from Pakistan had reached out to the Minister over security concerns returning home. The event was being held in India. Swaraj not only assured the members of a safe return but also had a sweet message to share.

    When she helped a Dutch woman find her lost sister

    After Dutch national 32-year-old Sabine Harmes went missing from Uttarakhand, her sister Suzanne Lagano's appeal for help was being shared widely on social media. SOon, Swaraj was tagged in one of the retweets.

    When she encouraged a woman to not give up and share her problem
    Encouraged by Swaraj's prompt action via Twitter, user Richa Patel tagged the Minister in a series of tweets related to her husband. In a tweet, Patel also claims to have written to her office but did not receive a reply. Swaraj then requested the woman to not give up and to let her know what problem she was facing.

    Swaraj died on August 6, 2019 at Delhi’s AIIMS (All India Institute of Medical Sciences) after suffering a cardiac arrest.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Sushma Swaraj #Sushma Swaraj birth anniversary
    first published: Feb 14, 2022 03:16 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.