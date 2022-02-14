Sushma Swaraj birth anniversary: 5 times she won hearts with her Twitter outreach

Sushma Swaraj died on August 6, 2019 at Delhi’s AIIMS after suffering a cardiac arrest.

Late Foreign Minister and BJP veteran Sushma Swaraj was a powerful orator, but she was more popular for her accessibility via Twitter. Over the years, Swaraj gained immense popularity for reaching out to the people and solving problems via the micro-blogging site.

She turned it into a kind of helpline for the diaspora. Indians across the globe could reach out to her for help, by just putting out a tweet.

On her birth anniversary, here are 5 of the innumerable instances that Sushma Swaraj helped people and won hearts:



I am happy all 168 Indians in https://t.co/3ghWPSMCu2 rescued. 141 came on 19th - remaining coming today pic.twitter.com/KM551QK6lX

— Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) February 22, 2015

After being tagged in a regional media report showing 168 Indians trapped in Iraq in January 2015, the late Foreign Minister immediately set into action. In almost three weeks, all of them returned to the country.



We will definitely help. I have asked my office to get in touch with you. https://t.co/vl9ebyY1TH — Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) April 30, 2018



In 2018, Swaraj was tagged in a tweet seeking help for a 14-year-old student from a government school who had to represent the country in London, but the visa was getting delayed. The late Minister responded the same day and directed her office to look into the matter.

When she ensured her 'betis' from Pakistan reached home safely



Aliya - I was concerned about your well being kyonki betiyan to sabki sanjhi hoti hain. https://t.co/9QyeMQfRwy

— Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) October 3, 2016

A member of the Global Youth Peace Festival from Pakistan had reached out to the Minister over security concerns returning home. The event was being held in India. Swaraj not only assured the members of a safe return but also had a sweet message to share.



My officers have located the missing Dutch girl Sabine Harmes. pic.twitter.com/cnh43a26Xg /2 — Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) February 29, 2016



After Dutch national 32-year-old Sabine Harmes went missing from Uttarakhand, her sister Suzanne Lagano's appeal for help was being shared widely on social media. SOon, Swaraj was tagged in one of the retweets.



Aap haar mat maniye. Mujhe apni samasya batayiye. https://t.co/n37DAroU7z

— Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) March 30, 2017

Encouraged by Swaraj's prompt action via Twitter, user Richa Patel tagged the Minister in a series of tweets related to her husband. In a tweet, Patel also claims to have written to her office but did not receive a reply. Swaraj then requested the woman to not give up and to let her know what problem she was facing.