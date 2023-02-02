'Sushi terrorism' is causing outrage in Japan. All about the viral videos

A visit to Japan is incomplete without dining at a sushi conveyor belt restaurant where sushi, Japan’s most-popular dish, passes by on a conveyer belt and diners can help themselves to it as it passes by their table. Now, a viral trend has horrified the Japanese internet as videos show people committing what’s being termed “sushi terrorism”, where they perform disgusting acts at sushi conveyor belt restaurants.

The blatant violation on food safety has people filming themselves licking soy sauce bottles and tea cups from sushi conveyer belts to dropping wasabi on other customers’ sushi, TIME reported. The videos have sparked massive outrage on Japanese social media.

Akindo Sushiro Co., a conveyor-belt sushi chain said it will approach the police and take strict action after a viral video showed a young man touching sushi with a licked finger at one of its restaurants, The Mainichi reported. The video has over 22 million views. In the video, the man is seen licking a soy sauce bottle and a cup before putting them back on the conveyor belt. He is also seen touching sushi on conveyor belt with his licked finger.

"We have implemented thorough disinfection and disposal of soy sauce bottles in the store where the incident apparently occurred. We'd like to consult with police after conducting a thorough internal investigation,” the restaurant chain said in a statement.

Watch this video of 'sushi terrorism' in Japan:

“We consider the incident a serious matter causing anxiety among our customers. We hope that those involved in the case will take full responsibility for their actions." Another restaurant chain, Kura Sushi is planning to put covers on all of their conveyor belt sushi dishes, TIME reported, quoting Unseen Japan. The Hamazushi chain is reportedly planning to do away with its conveyer belt system of serving sushi. Related stories Samsung Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Plus, Galaxy S23 Ultra price in India officially confirmed

Iran couple sentenced to 10 years in jail for viral video of dancing in public

Moneycontrol News